Aqua Gym Equipment Market Size Worth $722.3 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aqua gym equipment market size is expected to reach USD 722.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and physical appearances.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, strength training equipment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2019 to 2025

Cardiovascular equipment held the leading market share of 60.45% in 2018

North America led with 40.1% share of the global aqua gym equipment market in 2018

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth with increasing disposable income in India , South Korea , China , and Japan

Key market players include PlayCore, Inc.; AquaJogger; Acquapole sas; TEXAS REC; Hydro Fit Inc.; BECO-Beermann GmbH & Co. KG; Be Aqua Pte Ltd; Aqua Gear Inc.; and HydroWorx International, Inc.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches and technological innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming market.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Aqua Gym Equipment Market Size Analysis Report By Product (Cardiovascular, Strength Training), By Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Store, Department Stores & Supermarkets), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aqua-gym-equipment-market

Rising pressure of hectic lifestyles among leads to serious health conditions such as high or low blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity to name a few. Aqua gym can reduce these problems as the workouts help reduce tension and also serve as a relaxing activity. Water gym also provides resistance as people move through it, which allows to work out vigorously with little chance of injury. Elderly prefer water fitness due to less probability of injuries. The exercise also helps cure hip and knee joint problems, especially among geriatric population.

Strength training aqua gym equipment category is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.24% from 2015 to 2025. The major reason people prefer aqua gym is its quick strength gaining procedures. It helps the muscles to get a rigid workout. It has been observed that 12 weeks of regular water gym training can provide significant gains in agility, strength, and flexibility. The quick fitness process associated with strength training is expected to drive growth of the global market.

North America is the largest market for aqua gym equipment. In 2018, it accounted for more than 40% of the global market. Gradually increasing health consciousness among a large number of U.S. population is anticipated to bode well for regional growth. Sales of floating fitness mats and water cycling has increased due to rising customers across the country. As per a New York based aqua fitness company AQUASTUDIO, aqua cycling has the ability to burn up to 600 calories in one hour.

The aqua gym equipment market is competitive in nature with the presence of many small and large players. Some of the major companies are PlayCore, Inc.; AquaJogger; Acquapole sas; TEXAS REC; Hydro Fit Inc.; BECO-Beermann GmbH & Co. KG; Be Aqua Pte Ltd; Aqua Gear Inc.; HydroWorx International, Inc.; and others. Equipment manufacturers are working on product innovation and development to attract more customers. Weight loss product manufacturer VACUACTIVUS has launched five aqua weight loss equipment to get aqua gym customer base in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aqua gym equipment market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Aqua Gym Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Cardiovascular equipment



Strength training equipment



Others

Aqua Gym Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Department Stores and Supermarkets



Specialty Store



Online



Others

Aqua Gym Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

