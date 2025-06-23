NEW DELHI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, the global leader in blockchain product development, announces the launch of its enterprise-ready stablecoin remittance platform, built for institutions demanding precision, control, and velocity in cross-border value exchange. As the world's most trusted stablecoin development company, Antier delivers a modular, production-grade stack that modernizes the movement of capital across borders.

Antier Shatters DeFi Boundaries: Debuts Enterprise-Level Stablecoin Remittance Solution

At stake is a massive opportunity: the global remittance market is projected to exceed $832.37 billion by 2025, with traditional corridors strained by high fees and fragmented intermediaries. Antier's new platform addresses this challenge directly, eliminating delays, markups, and outdated infrastructure that have long hindered cross-border transfers. Designed for digital banks, licensed money operators, and fintechs, Antier's stack enables businesses to develop stablecoin remittance platform solutions with built-in compliance, token lifecycle automation, and multi-chain routing.

"The future of remittances isn't waiting for banks to catch up; it's already being built on Stablecoin remittance stablecoins. This platform isn't a prototype. It's the rails for tomorrow's global money movement."

— Gagandeep Singh, VP of Product, Antier

Stablecoin remittance platform development solutions from Antier offer role-based controls, live audit logs, liquidity routing, and fiat on/off-ramping, optimized for large-scale transactions, payroll automation, and international settlements. Antier's platform integrates programmable stablecoin issuers, embedded liquidity engines, and regulatory workflows, delivering a complete product that's already in motion.

Antier Offers Extraordinary Stablecoin RaaS Solutions!

Programmable Treasury Control

Multi-Chain Ready Architecture

On/Off Ramp Integration

Compliance-Built Infrastructure

Modular Token Lifecycle Management

Custom Admin Console

Enterprise Wallet & Custody Suite

High-Volume Remittance Performance

Each custom stablecoin payment solution is designed with compliance, scalability, and institutional readiness at its core, giving enterprises a clear path to launch and scale with confidence. Stablecoins aren't the future. With Antier, they're the present.

About Antier

Antier is a global blockchain and Web3 development company with a team of 700+ blockchain experts delivering purpose-built digital asset infrastructure. Operating in over 100 countries and trusted by 250+ active clients, Antier offers full-spectrum development services across stablecoins, exchanges, wallets, and token ecosystems. Before others notice the shift, we've already shipped the standard.

