NEW DELHI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo-banking, once the disruptor of traditional finance, now faces its own bottlenecks, fragmented digital asset support, limited spending options, and disjointed fiat on-ramps. Antier, a global blockchain solutions leader, is eliminating these barriers with the launch of its cross-chain white-label crypto card solution for neo-banking platforms- the first of its kind to unify multi-chain crypto spending, fiat settlement, and full brand control under a single enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Antier Closes the Last-Mile Gap in Digital Banking

Antier Introduces #1 Cross-Chain White-Label Crypto Cards In Neo-Banking For Real-World Spending

For years, digital banks have experimented with crypto features, but customers still struggle to use assets seamlessly in real-world transactions. Antier's white-label card changes this dynamic by empowering users to spend crypto directly across POS and e-commerce networks, with automatic real-time conversion into fiat currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP.

"We're closing the last-mile gap between on-chain wealth and real-world usability, giving banks the tools to offer crypto-native payments without compromising compliance or customer experience," said Vikram R Singh, CEO of Antier.

The solution is designed for multi-chain interoperability, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, and other leading networks, as well as stablecoin rails. By embedding this into branded cards, neo-banks can deliver what customers have long demanded: a seamless, borderless way to pay.

Why Do Neo-Banks Need Cross-Chain Crypto Cards Now?

Blockchain-based neo-banking is growing exponentially, but faces three pressing challenges:

Fragmented Assets: Customers hold wealth across multiple blockchains, but banks can't support spending across them.

Compliance Bottlenecks: Licensing and regulatory onboarding slow down the implementation of new payment features.

Customer Retention: Lack of seamless card payments drives users back to traditional banks.

"Our cross-chain virtual cards bring compliance-grade security, programmable FX routing, and full settlement transparency — features banks can trust to scale crypto adoption responsibly," said Gagan Singh, VP of Antier.

The Global Market Demand

In 2025, more than 3.6 billion people are reported to use online banking services globally. To put that in perspective, that's nearly half the world's population handling their finances through mobile devices. In the U.S. alone, digital banking users are expected to reach 216.8 million by 2025, up from 203 million in 2022. It is a clear signal that the shift is long-term and irreversible; financial institutions that don't offer efficient and customer-friendly online banking services are really staying behind. Yet, only a fraction of neo-banks currently offer crypto card features, and none with cross-chain interoperability at scale.

Antier's new launch directly addresses this gap. By enabling multi-chain conversion, fiat settlement through SWIFT/SEPA, and modular compliance integration, the company positions itself as the go-to partner for digital banks entering the Web3 payments space.

Global Rollout With Proven Outcomes

Antier's crypto virtual card architecture builds on years of delivering production-grade wallets, exchanges, and tokenization platforms. Its developer-friendly SDKs, API-first approach, and MPC-based key security ensure that banks can integrate cards quickly and securely without needing to rebuild their infrastructure.

In 2024, Antier's infrastructure supported a neo-bank pilot program that onboarded 50,000 users in its first quarter, with cardholders spending crypto across 120 countries. The rollout slashes transaction settlement delays by 40% while maintaining strict AML/KYC compliance, a testament to the scalability and reliability of the system.

From Custody to Card: Antier Builds A Complete Ecosystem

Antier isn't just providing a card; it is delivering a full-stack digital banking ecosystem. Business or fintech institutions gain access to:

White-Label Branding: End-to-end customization for cards, apps, and onboarding.

End-to-end customization for cards, apps, and onboarding. Cross-Chain Payments: Multi-blockchain asset spending with instant fiat conversion.

Multi-blockchain asset spending with instant fiat conversion. Instant Fiat Settlement: SWIFT/SEPA integrations for USD, EUR, GBP, and more.

Enterprise Compliance: KYC/KYB modules, AML monitoring, and settlement reporting.

KYC/KYB modules, AML monitoring, and settlement reporting. Scalable Infrastructure: Cloud-native deployment designed for millions of users.

This holistic approach means banks don't just plug in a payment card; rather, they unlock a crypto-friendly neo-banking experience.

Leading the Future of Neo-Banking

Antier's launch signals a turning point for the digital banking industry. As tokenized value converges with everyday finance, cross-chain card interoperability is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity.

"We believe the future of banking is not just digital, but Web3-native, and our cross-chain card infrastructure is the missing link," said Vikram R Singh.

With this launch, Antier positions itself as the only provider delivering cross-chain white-label card solutions at enterprise scale, setting a new global standard for Neo-Banking-as-a-Service (NBaaS) solution.

Antier's Smart Strategy to Deliver the Best BaaS Platform

About Antier

Antier is a premier Blockchain and Web3 development company , architecting enterprise-grade frameworks for a decentralized digital economy. With a legacy of innovation and precision, Antier delivers advanced and customized crypto card solutions fortified with stablecoin and AI integrations, opening new avenues and empowering fintech institutions with future-proof digital asset infrastructures across global markets.

