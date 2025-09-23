Antier Launches Enterprise-Grade White Label Solution for Hyperliquid-Style Order Book DEXs

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a leading decentralized exchange development company , announces the launch of its enterprise-grade white label order book DEX, delivering Hyperliquid-like performance with the advantages of speed, scalability, and liquidity from day one. Powered by Hyperliquid APIs and liquidity integrations, the solution ensures deep order books and active markets immediately at launch. Trading firms and institutions no longer need to spend millions or wait for 24-month-long build cycles. Antier's global infrastructure expertise makes Hyperliquid-like exchange development possible in just 30 days.

Why Hyperliquid Has Set a Benchmark

Recently, Hyperliquid smashed records, with cumulative trading volumes surging past $400 billion and generating $106 million in revenue in August 2025 alone. It has rapidly established itself as one of the most recognized central limit order book crypto exchanges, replicating the speed, liquidity, depth, and execution precision of CEXs while preserving decentralization. The skyrocketing growth and adoption are fueled by advanced trading features, institutional-grade infrastructure, and a frictionless user experience that attracts professional traders and institutional participants.

What Features Put Hyperliquid Ahead in the Order Book DEX Race

100% On-Chain Central Limit Order Book : Full transparency with verifiable fairness

: Full transparency with verifiable fairness High-Performance Custom Layer-1 Blockchain: Engineered for 10,000+ TPS and sub-second finality

Engineered for 10,000+ TPS and sub-second finality Advanced Order Types: Including stop-limit, take-profit, and OCO functionality

Including stop-limit, take-profit, and OCO functionality Cross-Margin and Isolated Margin Trading : Offering flexible risk management

: Offering flexible risk management Vault-Based Custody with Real-Time Liquidation Engine : Ensuring capital security

: Ensuring capital security Zero Gas Fee Trading: Powered by meta-transactions for a frictionless UX

Powered by meta-transactions for a frictionless UX No-KYC Access : Instant onboarding for global participants

: Instant onboarding for global participants USDT-Only Collateralization : No token-gating or dependency

: No token-gating or dependency Native Copy Trading Vaults, & On-Chain Leaderboards: enabling social trading

enabling social trading USDT Perpetual Futures with Leverage up to 50x : Designed for advanced traders

: Designed for advanced traders Transparent Funding, PnL, and Position Data: publicly visible on-chain

publicly visible on-chain MEV-Resistant Architecture: No centralized sequencer control

No centralized sequencer control Deep Liquidity Pools: Giving traders confidence in order execution

This feature set makes Hyperliquid the reference point for modern order book-based DEX development.

What Challenges Do Enterprises Face in Building a Hyperliquid-Inspired Exchange?

While Hyperliquid has set a high bar, replicating such infrastructure from scratch is highly capital-intensive and time-consuming for anyone who wants to write a similar success story. The roadblocks to Hyperliquid alternative exchange development may include:

12–24 months of development

Multi-million-dollar engineering costs

Liquidity bootstrapping challenges

Compliance complexities for enterprises entering the DeFi space

This gap has left institutions, startups, and trading firms searching for a turnkey solution, one that combines Hyperliquid's sophistication with enterprise readiness.

Antier's White Label DEX Solution Inspired By Hyperliquid

Antier now fills this gap with its white label Hyperliquid-like exchange development offering, designed for speed, scale, and compliance.

Key Differentiators:

Go Live in 30 Days: Drastically reducing time-to-market and enabling faster revenue capture

Liquidity from Day 1: Powered by Hyperliquid APIs and liquidity, ensuring immediate trading activity

Beyond 30-Days: support, compliance, customization, post-launch scaling, etc.

Fully Decentralized Order Book DEX: Institutional-grade infrastructure with CEX-like speed

Hyperliquid-Style Performance: Advanced matching engine, perpetuals, and leverage support

Custom Branding & Governance: Exchanges can launch under their own identity with governance models tailored to their ecosystem

Reduced Capital Risk: Hyperliquid-style white label DEX saves businesses not thousands but millions of dollars

Enterprise-Grade Security: Audited contracts, institutional custody, and anti-exploit architecture

Compliance Flexibility: Deployment options tailored for jurisdictional regulations (SEC, VARA, MiCA)and multi-jurisdictional legal consultancy expertise

Who Can Benefit From A White Label DeFi Exchange With an Order Book System?

Centralized Exchanges & Wallets: Expanding into decentralized trading to complement existing platforms

Expanding into decentralized trading to complement existing platforms Stock & Forex Exchanges : Looking to expand into digital assets with a Hyperliquid-style DEX

: Looking to expand into digital assets with a Hyperliquid-style DEX Banks & Institutions : Aiming to offer regulated DeFi trading under their own brand

: Aiming to offer regulated DeFi trading under their own brand Lending & Fintech Platforms : Seeking to add decentralized trading infrastructure to existing services

: Seeking to add decentralized trading infrastructure to existing services Funds & Asset Managers : Interested in capturing order flow and building liquidity networks

: Interested in capturing order flow and building liquidity networks Entrepreneurs & Startups : Wanting to build a hyperliquid-like exchange and launch quickly

: Wanting to and launch quickly Trading Firms & Brokers : Building proprietary order book exchanges for clients or internal use

: Building proprietary order book exchanges for clients or internal use Corporate Treasuries: Establishing ecosystem liquidity and token market-making capabilities

Why Antier

As a recognized custom and white label DEX development company, Antier brings unmatched experience and scale to this offering:

15+ years of blockchain expertise

150+ exchange deployments worldwide

Global delivery across 40+ countries

Dedicated liquidity, compliance, and technical support teams

"We believe the next wave of exchanges won't just compete with Hyperliquid, but will define new standards for institutional liquidity, compliance, and user trust. Antier's mission is to equip enterprises with that future-ready infrastructure, delivered in weeks instead of years."

Karan Bhai, VP Product and Delivery at Antier

Redefining Order Book DEX Development for Enterprises

The institutional appetite for order book-based DEX development is accelerating, yet building one from the ground up remains costly and slow. Antier blazes the trail with the first enterprise-grade Hyperliquid-inspired turnkey framework designed to deliver speed-to-market, built-in liquidity, and scalable architecture in one package.

Enterprises, trading firms, and entrepreneurs can engage with Antier's subject matter experts today to customize and launch their own decentralized order book exchange in just 30 days, with liquidity, scalability, and security embedded from the start.

