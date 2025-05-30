Anti-money Laundering (AML) Market worth $9.38 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Anti-money Laundering Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.13 billion in 2025 to USD 9.38 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The AML Market is fueled by the surge in adoption of smart analytics and the need for enhancing infrastructure that gives a 360-degree view of customer and transactional information. Financial institutions are using machine learning and behavioral analytics more and more to identify sophisticated, emerging trends of money laundering and minimize false positives. Real-time risk scoring and network analysis are solutions that assist in the detection of underlying relationships between accounts and transactions. Regulators have also started to push the banks toward better visibility of data across silos. This has led institutions to create centralized data hubs that consolidate internal and external sources of data, which improves compliance accuracy and risk profiling.

Major vendors in the global AML Market are LexisNexis (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Jumio (US), NICE Actimize (US), SAS Institute (US), GB Group PLC (UK), FICO (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Experian (Ireland), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Transunion (US), ComplyAdvantage (UK), Friss (Netherlands), Nelito Systems (India), Comarch (Poland), Allsec Technologies (India), Dixtior (Portugal), Temenos (Switzerland), TCS (India), Featurespace (UK), Feedzai (Portugal), Napier AI (UK), Tier1 Financial Solutions (Canada), Finacus Solutions (India), SymphonyAI (US), IDMERIT (US), IMTF (Switzerland), Innovative Systems (US), Sedicii (Ireland), Trulioo (Canada), NameScan (Australia), DataVisor (US), and Gurucul (US)

Based on solutions, the KYC/Customer Due Diligence (CDD) & sanction screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The sanction screening and KYC (Know Your Customer)/Customer Due Diligence (CDD) solutions are essential in helping financial institutions, as well as other regulated parties, comply with global AML requirements such as the US Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive of the EU (6AMLD), and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. KYC/CDD solutions are essentially employed by institutions to assess customer risk profiles, gather beneficial ownership information, and perform continuous monitoring to detect suspicious patterns of behavior. Sanction screening software is also critical to identify individuals and entities on global sanctions lists released by organizations such as OFAC, the UN, and the EU. As global sanctions, particularly geopolitical sanctions, become increasingly sophisticated, financial institutions are resorting to automated real-time screening systems to prevent themselves from transacting with blacklisted entities. They happen to work in conjunction with larger AML platforms and utilize artificial intelligence to dispose of false positives and enhance efficiency.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

On-premises deployments offer more flexibility for customization, enabling institutions to tailor the AML setups to accommodate internal risk management processes and integrate seamlessly with older systems. On-premises deployment gives institutions total control over data and systems, which is particularly important when dealing with sensitive customer data and financial transactions. Capital markets and insurance firms have complex operational processes and are under different forms of regulatory oversight, and it is hence more practical for them to implement on-premises deployments in a bid to meet their individual compliance environments. Lower latency, enhanced performance, and enhanced internal governance also favor institutions. Major banks and financial institutions deploy on-premises infrastructure to host their AML operations, especially in countries that have strict data localization policies in place, such as Germany, India, and the Middle East.

By region, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The implementation of the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (6AMLD) by the European Union has increased the reach of predicate crimes and prioritized criminal responsibility of legal persons, propelling the use of more advanced AML technology. In addition, the creation of the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will increase regulatory harmonization and oversight among member states, further fueling compliance solution demand. Regions like Germany, France, and the Netherlands have implemented stronger reporting requirements for virtual assets and cross-border transfers, while Eastern European nations are spending money on AML systems in order to meet EU expectations. The region also witnesses the growing focus on monitoring cryptocurrency and fintech platforms, which has driven the implementation of sophisticated analytics, AI, and machine learning-based AML solutions.

Top Key Companies in Anti-money Laundering Market:

LexisNexis (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Jumio (US), NICE Actimize (US), SAS Institute (US), GB Group PLC (UK), FICO (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Experian (Ireland), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Transunion (US), ComplyAdvantage (UK), Friss (Netherlands), Nelito Systems (India), Comarch (Poland), Allsec Technologies (India), Dixtior (Portugal), Temenos (Switzerland), TCS (India), Featurespace (UK), Feedzai (Portugal), Napier AI (UK), Tier1 Financial Solutions (Canada), Finacus Solutions (India), SymphonyAI (US), IDMERIT (US), IMTF (Switzerland), Innovative Systems (US), Sedicii (Ireland), Trulioo (Canada), NameScan (Australia), DataVisor (US), and Gurucul (US) are the key players and other players in the AML Market.

