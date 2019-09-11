Anti-Ageing Ingredients Market to Attract Huge Investments Towards R&D Activities Leading to Further Innovation | Key Players - Lasons, Mercola Skin Care, DSM, ADEKA, & BASF: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Anti-Ageing Ingredients Market is expected to witness a substantial CAGR by 2023. This could be credited to rising awareness amongst the customers regarding personal care followed by a plethora of distribution channels and advertisements. As far as geography is concerned; North America rules the roost due to excessive consumption of anti-ageing and cosmetic products by the U.S. citizens. Asia Pacific and Europe come in second and third respectively.

Anti-ageing agents function in the form of agents slowing down the process of aging by guarding against hydration, exposure to sun, and also hereditary factors. Anti-ageing ingredients constitute vitamin E, vitamin C, leucine, isoflavones, antioxidants, nitrates, flavones, and carotenoid. Ever-increasing disposable income is also a factor driving the market. The latest trend catching up is that of roping in synthetic peptides or biotechnology products for spreading wings in the market.

The Anti-Ageing Ingredients Market is segmented by form, type, application, and geography. By form, the segmentation spans powder and liquid. By type, the market could span sunscreen ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, chemical peels, hyaluronic acid, peptides, retinols, and anti-oxidants. Based on application, the market could comprise food & beverages and cosmetics.

Region-wise, The Anti-Ageing Ingredients Market segmentation could be North America (U.S., Canada), LATAM (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (South Korea, India, Australia, China, and rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World (MEA).

One of the unexplored areas herein is "male-oriented cosmetics". Extensive research is being carried out to come up with anti-ageing ingredients for males. Though economies like France have already put their best food forward; the others are looking to emphasize on the same.

The present scenario also asks for anti-ageing products with multiple functionalities like non-invasive ways of reversing/warding off ageing.

The players contributing to the market of anti-ageing ingredients include Adeka; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Clariant AG; Wacker Chemie AG; BASF SE; Croda International PLC; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; Lonza; Evonik Industries AG; and DOW Chemical Company.

