Andrew Bennett is appointed Global Insurance Director and CEO of Greater Than UK

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the AI data analytics company that uses DriverDNA for auto insurance pricing and managing driver risks, has appointed insurance industry expert Andrew Bennett as global director of insurance and CEO of Greater Than UK. As head of the insurance segment, Andrew Bennett will support the car insurance industry with efficient, fair, relevant pricing, digital conversion, and increased profitability.

Andrew Bennett joins Greater Than in times of fast-paced modernization within motor insurance. The global auto insurance market urgently needs edge technologies to redefine itself, create value with improved pricing, and maintain a brighter financial future. At Greater Than, Andrew will play a key role with his long experience with connected and traditional auto insurance.

Greater Than's Chief Business Officer, Johanna Forseke, said: "Looking forward, we aim to build on our recent successes. Andrews vast experience in the general insurance industry and his focus on innovative technologies to further make the insurance business successful make him a valuable addition to us and our client's businesses."

Andrew Bennett said: "I am delighted to join Greater Than to help bring their innovative AI driven pricing models to motor insurers around the world. This affordable technology is going to shape the future of insurance pricing, opening up opportunities for new business models shaped around fairer pricing, improving loss ratios and Eco values."

