AMSilk appoints Gudrun Vogtentanz as Chief Scientific Officer

MUNICH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), the world's first industrial supplier of bio-based performance materials, today announces the appointment of Gudrun Vogtentanz as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Gudrun will be responsible for AMSilk's protein and strain strategy as well as bridging science and business development.

With many years of experience in biotechnology research, Gudrun has a proven international track record in project and portfolio management, as well as R&D product development. She joins from DSM Nutritional Products in Switzerland, where she was Innovation Program Director, establishing new portfolio processes and leading strategic innovation projects. Prior to that, she was Research Program Director at Biomin Holding, where she oversaw the enzyme portfolio for animal nutrition and health. Gudrun also spent over 15 years working in the US as a scientist at DuPont Industrial Biosciences, based in Palo Alto, CA, where she established protein engineering processes shortening time-to-market and led cross-functional teams.

Dr. Wolfgang Colberg Chairman of the Advisory Board, AMSilk, stated: "Gudrun brings profound knowledge and understanding of Big Data and AI-powered technologies to AMSilk, which can significantly contribute to the design of proteins and strains and take AMSilk's technology to the next level. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk, said: "Gudrun's skills and experience in designing proteins and accelerating time-to-market are of significant importance for AMSilk in the current scale-up phase."

Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer of AMSilk, added: "AMSilk's protein-based products unlock the secrets of spider silk to create engineerable structures and solutions. I am excited to join AMSilk, and look forward to making a difference in sustainability while simultaneously delivering high-performance products."

About AMSilk

AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of innovative bio-based performance materials made from proteins developed from spider silk. Using a patented process, AMSilk's high performance proteins can be engineered according to customers' demands and converted into a wide range of usable forms such as powders, hydrogels, fibers, and coatings. The bio-based performance materials are fully biodegradable, under aerobic and marine conditions, and, as they do not include any source of micro plastics. The company is headquartered in Neuried/Munich, Germany.

