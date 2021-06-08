Ammonia Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammonia is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, used in the manufacturing of a variety of commercially important chemical products. Ammonia is a major source of nitrogen nutrient, and is mainly used as a fertilizer as well as for the manufacture of other fertilizers such as urea, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium phosphates.

Rising demand for industrial chemicals and agrochemicals is one of the major factors boosting the sales of ammonia. Additionally, increasing production of ammonium nitrate by explosive manufacturers is driving demand for anhydrous ammonia. Within the agrochemicals sector, high demand for nitrogen-rich fertilizers such as DAP, MAP, and urea is also fuelling the sales of ammonia.

As per analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global ammonia market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Take aways from Market Study

Growing consumption of nitrogenous fertilizers is expected to drive demand for agrochemicals over the coming years.

Robust growth of mining operations in Asia Pacific , especially in countries such as Indonesia and China , has led to significant growth in demand for ammonium nitrate-based explosives, thus stimulating demand for ammonia.

, especially in countries such as and , has led to significant growth in demand for ammonium nitrate-based explosives, thus stimulating demand for ammonia. Increasing use of ammonia in the manufacturing of various fertilizers such as urea, MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate), DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and various other agrochemicals is driving the market in terms of consumption in Europe .

. Demand for ammonia for the production of modified fertilizers is expected to boost market growth over the coming years.

Owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, key ammonia manufacturers are focusing more on green field projects to meet global demand. However, a few key players are planning to increase the production capacity of their existing plants to meet regional demand.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18724

"Key players have signed research & development contracts with academic institutions to introduce new applications for ammonia and develop new technologies that can help reduce overall operating and production costs. With a demand share of more than 50%, the agrochemical sector is projected to remain as the backbone of the ammonia industry throughout the decade," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

The global ammonia industry has been identified as a moderately fragmented market, with a number of large players as well as substantial presence of medium-sized and local players. Tier-1 manufacturers account for a prominent market share of overall ammonia production and supply to end-use industries. Some of the leading players included in the report are Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Potash Corp, Orica Limited, Incitec Pivot Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Praxair, Inc., Achema AB, Linde Group, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd, Koch Fertilizer LLC, SABIC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Toggliazot PJSC, OCI Nitrogen, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation), Trammo, Inc., and Haldor Topsoe A/S. The presence of such diverse players in terms of size and geographic origin is anticipated to create a tough competitive environment at the global level.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/18724

Conclusion

Increasing demand for agrochemicals coupled with rise in the production of fertilizers across the globe, especially the manufacturing of fertilizers such as urea, MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate), DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and various others is expected to increase demand for ammonia over the forecast period. Besides, it is also used as a major feedstock for urea and for the production of modified fertilizers, which will further help drive market growth.

Furthermore, increasing use of explosives in mining operations is driving the need for ammonia, as it is a major component of explosives. Thus, increasing mining activities will increase the use of explosive products, and in turn, propel drive demand for ammonia.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18724

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the ammonia market that contains global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, type, end use, application and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Chemicals and Materials

Related Reports:

Australia Ammonia Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/australia-ammonia-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/australia-ammonia-market.asp Agrochemicals Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/agrochemicals-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.