Ambulance Stretchers Market Size Worth $823.89 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ambulance stretchers market size is expected to reach USD 823.89 million by 2026, registering a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising number of road accidents, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to propel the ambulance stretchers market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, emergency ambulance stretchers segment held the largest share in 2018 owing to rising number of road accidents across the globe.

Electric powered stretchers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Electric powered stretchers segment have observed a significant growth attributable to increasing initiatives taken by key companies to launch technologically advanced products.

North America ambulance stretchers market held the largest share in 2018 due to presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and presence of key players in the region.

ambulance stretchers market held the largest share in 2018 due to presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and presence of key players in the region. Few prominent players operating in the ambulance stretchers market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd., Ferno-Washington, Inc., Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, and ROYAX. Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Ambulance Stretchers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Emergency, Transport), By Technology (Manual, Electric Powered, Pneumatic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ambulance-stretchers-market

Rising medical tourism in countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Mexico, are among major factors driving the market. Aspects that contribute to from a growing medical tourism are, better infrastructure and cheaper treatment costs. A heart bypass surgery costs around USD 113.00 in the U.S. However, the same procedure costs USD 10.00 in India, USD 13.00 in Thailand, USD 20.00 in Singapore, USD 9.00 in Malaysia, and USD 3.25 in Mexico. Similarly, other procedures such as heart valve replacement, angioplasty, hip replacement, and knee replacement, have similar price differences. Thus, patients in developed countries prefer to opt for treatment in developing countries like India, Singapore, and Thailand. Hence, rising medical tourism is anticipated to increase the demand for ambulance stretchers, thereby, driving the growth.

Favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are also anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, in the U.S., Medicare Part B always covers and emergency ambulance services. In some cases, it also covers non-emergency ambulance services. Such favorable policies are expected to increase adoption of ambulance services, thereby boosting the ambulance stretchers market's growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the ambulance stretchers market report based on product, technology, end use and region:

Ambulance Stretchers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2026)

Emergency Stretchers



Transport Stretchers

Ambulance Stretchers Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2026)

Manual Stretchers



Electric Powered Stretchers



Pneumatic Stretchers

Ambulance Stretchers End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



EMS Service Providers



Ambulatory Service Centers



Others

Ambulance Stretchers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market – The continuous need to improve processes and performance and requirement of hi-tech equipment and technology are some of the factors that are driving this market's growth.

The continuous need to improve processes and performance and requirement of hi-tech equipment and technology are some of the factors that are driving this market's growth. Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market – Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiative by various organizations and favorable government policies are few factors driving the market growth.

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiative by various organizations and favorable government policies are few factors driving the market growth. Airway Clearance Systems Market – The market is driven by rising adoption of airway clearance systems for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.