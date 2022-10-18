Addressing a global talent shortfall that could exceed 85 million people across key industries.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African Leadership Group's (ALG) career accelerator arm, ALX, has partnered with Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) , the world's leading accredited provider of online learning for finance and banking, adding Financial Analyst and Business Analyst programs to ALX's catalog of digital skills development offering.

ALX PARTNERS WITH CFI TO ADDRESS THE FINANCIAL TALENT GAP, ADDING 15,000 FINANCIAL ANALYSTS TO GLOBAL WORKFORCE

The partnership aims to support the global workforce with more than 15,000 digital-ready financial and business analysts from across Africa, to help plug the growing gap in skills availability. They are collaborating to develop a new generation of financial analysts with big data analytics and digital literacy competencies, and a mastery of financial modeling and accounting.

Young finance professionals emerge from the training ready to leverage data to drive forecasting and financial modeling, and to enable better data-driven decision making. These experts are then placed with global organizations through ALG's placement division, The ROOM. The ROOM is a global network of top-tier talent helping businesses to accelerate digital transformation by providing flexible, scalable access to best-in-class digital talent.

To explore this new talent landscape, CFI in partnership with ALX will be hosting a global webinar - The Future of Finance Roles in a Changing Talent Landscape - on November 2 at 11 AM EST, inviting the public to a discussion with Fred Swaniker, Founder and CEO of ALG, and Scott Powell, CFI Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer. The two leaders will explore how economic conditions in the post-pandemic landscape are creating compelling opportunities for digitally astute finance professionals, and how African talent can help to address the global shortage of finance professionals with deep digital expertise and skill sets.

According to a Korn Ferry study, there will be a global human talent shortage of more than 85 million people by 2030. If not addressed, that talent shortage could result in about $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues for companies across the world. The skills crunch is particularly severe in finance-related roles, with a shortage of professionals with next-generation digital and technology skills.

Swaniker says, "With an average age of 19, and 60% of its population under the age of 25, Africa is the world's youngest continent with the largest and fastest-growing pool of untapped talent globally. Our goal is to train and open access to this labor market to organizations from around the world, while providing thousands of young Africans with the opportunity to thrive in the workforce as digitally elevated financial professionals."

Scott Powell adds, "At the CFI, we believe that everyone in the world should have equal access to high-quality education and share the ALG's conviction that Africa is the talent source of the future. We are excited to work with ALX and The ROOM to develop African financial talent that will be matched with global organizations in need of a diverse skill set to propel future success, building a new generation of financial talent equipped to thrive in the future of work."

Register for the webinar with Fred Swaniker and Scott Powell on 2 November: https://lp.corporatefinanceinstitute.com/webinars/future-of-finance-roles-alx

