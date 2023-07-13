Aluminum Foil Market to Reach $44.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global aluminum foil market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a rise in the demand for recyclable products, and the wide range of applications of aluminum foil plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily in the packaging of medicines and medical devices.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aluminum Foil Market by Product Type (Foil Wrappers, Pouches, Blister Packs, and Others), By Application (Packaging and Industrial), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the aluminum foil industry was valued at $26.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $44.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global aluminum foil market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a rise in the demand for recyclable products, and the wide range of applications of aluminum foil plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily in the packaging of medicines and medical devices. However, the lack of awareness of proper recycling processes for aluminum foil products impedes the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, the increase in the use of sustainable construction resources is contributing to market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $26.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $44.7 Billion CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers A rise in the demand for recyclable products The wide range of applications of aluminum foil Opportunities Increase in use of sustainable construction resources Restraints Lack of awareness of proper recycling processes of aluminum foil products

The foil wrappers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on product type, the foil wrappers segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global aluminum foil market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of the foil wrappers market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the food and beverage industry, which is one of the primary users of foil wrappers, has been expanding globally. The demand for convenient and hygienic packaging solutions has increased, driving the need for foil wrappers. However, the blister packs segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The packaging segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

Based on application, the packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global aluminum foil market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Aluminum foil is a flexible material that can be easily molded into different shapes and sizes, making it adaptable to a wide range of packaging formats. It can be used for wrapping individual items, forming trays and containers, and creating pouches or sachets, among other packaging forms. This versatility contributes to its growing demand in the packaging industry. However, the industrial segment would display the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The food and beverages segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on end-use industry, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global aluminum foil market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. due to the large-scale consumption of packaged food and beverages globally. Factors such as changing lifestyles, urbanization, busy schedules, and the growing demand for convenience foods have contributed to the increased reliance on packaged food and beverages. As a result, the demand for aluminum foil as a packaging material in this segment has grown significantly. However, the pharmaceuticals segment would cite the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aluminum foil market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has a large and rapidly growing population, coupled with increasing disposable income. This leads to a higher demand for packaged food and beverages, which drives the demand for aluminum foil as a packaging material.

Leading Market Players: -

Amcor plc

UACJ Corporation

RusAL

TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Henan Huawei Aluminium Co., Ltd

Eurofoil

lskb aluminium foils

Assan Aluminum Industry and Trade Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aluminum foil market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

