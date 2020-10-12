Alpha Amylase Market with Expected Significant Value CAGR of 6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2020-2030

Food enzymes such as alpha amylase are known to possess different health benefits, such as improved digestion and immune health. Alpha amylase acts as a catalyst, but in nature, it is natural protein, which provides numerous health benefits to the human body. Hence, the rising health and wellness trend among customers will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the alpha amylase market , and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period of 2020-2030, with expected significant value CAGR of 6% for the alpha amylase market.

Key Takeaways from Alpha Amylase Market Study

The market value for the food & beverage industry is expected to witness 1.9X growth over the forecast period, and would reach a market value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030, owing to increased application of alpha amylase as a health beneficial ingredient for various applications.

Owing to easy availability and higher production volume, the powder form of alpha amylase holds a prominent market value share of around 78% in the global alpha amylase market.

By source, the bacteria segment is anticipated to have the highest market value share in 2020, which equals to more than the total share of fungi and plants together. Major contributing factor is that, bacteria are cultured in large quantities in a short span of time, which helps enhance enzyme production.

With the spread of COVID-19, the alpha amylase market is expected to experience positive sales, owing to increased demand for immunity-supporting ingredients in the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical industry.

Bakery, a sub-segment of food and beverages, is projected to exhibit higher value CAGR of more than 7% in the global alpha amylase market. Major contributing factor is the properties of alpha amylase that enhance the shelf life of bakery products, along with also improving baking volume.

"Manufacturers in the alpha amylase market space can target the aquaculture industry for increasing their sales and. Alpha amylase possesses potent nutrients for helping digestion and for increased fish growth rate, says a PMR analyst.

Global Alpha Amylase Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global alpha amylase market space are carrying out various expansion strategies by increasing their production capacity to serve the increased customer base and increase their market presence.

In 2018, Jiangsu Boyang BioProducts Co., Ltd. inaugurated a new food-grade enzyme production site, which has an annual capacity of 30,000 tons.

In addition, key players in the global alpha amylase landscape are focusing on launching new application-specific products to attract more customers and increase their revenue.

In the year 2019, AB Enzymes introduced the brand VERON MAXIMA for increasing its product offerings in the bakery industry. This brand provides solutions with unique characteristics for a long-lasting and complete freshness experience with bacterial alpha amylase for textural modification of crumbs.

GNC Holding, Inc provides GNC's Super Digestive Enzymes with ingredients such as alpha amylase, protease, lipase for promoting protein, and carbohydrate and fat digestion for digestive health.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Alpha Amylase Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global alpha amylase market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the alpha amylase market based on form (powder & granules and liquid), source (bacteria, fungi, and plants & animals), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, research, detergents, and others), across seven regions.

