Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Cases and the Awareness about Early Detection among Many Individuals will Invite Extensive Growth Opportunities for the Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, Says TMR

- The rapid rise in cardiovascular diseases and disorders along with the booming geriatric population will serve as prominent growth factors for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market

- The cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.2 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular diseases are rising at an alarming rate around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 17.9 mn people die due to cardiovascular diseases each year. It is the number one cause of death around the world. The growing prevalence of deaths related to cardiovascular diseases is urging many individuals to find ways that can help in early diagnosis. Early detection can help in preventing the seriousness that can be caused due to the cardiovascular diseases.

The cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits are one of the efficient ways to detect any form of cardiac disease. Thus, the rising awareness about the importance of early detection will bring immense growth prospects for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Cardiac biomarkers can be described as the substances released into the blood for diagnosing a variety of cardiac problems and disorders. These markers are also used for analyzing the future heart attack risk in patients who have already suffered one in the past. The growing demand for cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits across a large number of individuals for preventing major heart problems will bring extensive growth prospects for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted thorough research on every aspect related to the growth of the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market. TMR projects the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market to expand at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market was valued around US$ 2.2 bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.5 bn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.

The deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases are rising at an alarming rate around the world. The growing prevalence of these diseases around the world is prompting people to get tested for even a slight symptom. The heightening awareness among a large number of people about the benefits of these diseases getting detected early will bring exponential growth for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Key Findings of the Report

Easy Accessibility and Increasing Use of Point-Of-Care Testing to Bring Fruitful Growth Opportunities

Point-of-care testing measures have observed an increase significantly over the years due to the convenience factor. The preference for point-of-care testing due to the ease of use and rapid diagnosis results will bring immense growth opportunities for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Technological Advancements and Novel Product Launches to Propel the Growth Opportunities across the Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market

The players in the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market invest heavily in research and development activities. These activities enable the exploration of novel insights that help in upgrading the products or launching new products with additional features. These activities bode well for the growth of the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Roche recently announced five additional uses for its two mainstay heart tests. This announcement will enable the diagnostics to reach millions of new patients. Such developments help in adding considerable growth prospects to the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market: Major Players

Some well-established players in the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market are:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

