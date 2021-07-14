Aircraft Braking System Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aircraft Braking System Market by Aircraft Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Actuation (Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake), Component (Wheels, Brake Discs, Brake Housing, Valves, Actuators, Accumulator, Electronics), Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand from OEMs and increasing number of commercial flights.

The aircraft braking system market includes major players Honeywell International Inc. (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Safran (France), Crane Co. (US), and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft braking system production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Demand for actuation in braking system will drive the demand for actuators segment

The actuators segment is expected to be the largest market by value. Actuators in braking systems are used to convert the hydraulic fluid pressure into motion. Brake actuators are used to move the piston to apply pressure to the discs together, thus generating friction to stop the aircraft. The majority of brake actuators used on commercial aircraft are hydraulic, although electrically powered electromechanical actuators are also present in the market. Brakes on the Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier C-series) and the Boeing 787 are actuated electromechanically.

The independent brake segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on actuation, the independent brake segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. The growth of the independent brake segment of the aircraft braking system market can be attributed to the increasing demand for general aviation and regional aircraft.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of braking system in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft braking system market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced braking system in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft braking system to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Crane Co., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc, are expected to drive the aircraft braking system market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft braking system.

