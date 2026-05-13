AI in Video Surveillance Market worth $10.88 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in video surveillance market is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2026 and USD 10.88 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 175 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI in Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

AI in Video Surveillance Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 4.04 billion

USD 4.04 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 10.88 billion

USD 10.88 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 17.9%

AI in Video Surveillance Market Trends & Insights:

The AI in video surveillance market is expanding as governments and enterprises invest in intelligent monitoring across public safety, transportation, retail, and smart cities, driven by the need for real-time threat detection and operational efficiency. Advancements in AI-driven video analytics, such as facial recognition and anomaly detection, are enhancing proactive security capabilities. Key players, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd., are driving innovation through AI cameras, edge analytics, cloud-based platforms, and strategic partnerships, supporting sustained market growth.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18–22% between 2026 and 2032.

By deployment, the cloud-based segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17–22% during the forecast period.

By function, the inference segment is expected to dominate the market from 2026 to 2032.

By technology, the Generative AI segment is expected to record a CAGR of 25–30% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the AI in video surveillance market with a share of 45–50%, in terms of value, in 2026.

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The key factor propelling the AI in video surveillance market is the increasing adoption of intelligent monitoring and analytics technologies across sectors such as smart cities, transportation, retail, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and public safety worldwide. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI-enabled surveillance systems to enable real-time threat detection, improve situational awareness, and enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of edge computing, cloud platforms, and IoT connectivity is adding significant value by enabling faster data processing, scalable deployments, and seamless system integration. The mounting demand for automated surveillance and reduced reliance on manual monitoring is also accelerating adoption. Additionally, high investments in smart infrastructure, urban safety initiatives, and digital transformation projects are boosting global demand. Apart from these developments, the strong focus on data security, regulatory compliance, and strategic collaborations among technology providers, system integrators, and government agencies across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific continues to strengthen the robust performance of the global AI in video surveillance market.

Cloud-based segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the AI in video surveillance market during the forecast period due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud platforms to store, manage, and analyze large volumes of video data without heavy infrastructure investments. The ability to access surveillance systems remotely, combined with seamless software updates and integration with AI analytics, is accelerating the demand, particularly among enterprises seeking centralized and data-driven security solutions.

Inference segment to account for the largest share of the AI in video surveillance market in 2032

By function, the inference segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in video surveillance industry in 2032 due to the growing need for real-time data processing and decision-making. Inference enables immediate analysis of video feeds to detect anomalies, recognize objects, and trigger alerts without latency. With the increasing deployment of edge devices and AI-enabled cameras, organizations are prioritizing inference capabilities to enhance responsiveness, reduce bandwidth usage, and improve overall system efficiency in critical surveillance operations.

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North America to capture a major share of the AI in video surveillance market in 2026

North America is projected to hold the second-largest share of the AI-powered video surveillance market in 2026, driven by the increasing investment in smart city infrastructure, public safety initiatives, and advanced security technologies. The region benefits from the strong presence of leading technology companies, robust research and development ecosystems, and high adoption rates of AI-integrated security solutions across sectors such as retail, transportation, healthcare, and government. Stringent regulatory frameworks around public safety and growing concerns over crime and terrorism further accelerate demand. Additionally, rising awareness of intelligent analytics, facial recognition, and real-time threat detection continues to propel the market across the US and Canada.

Key Players

The AI in video surveillance companies includes many major Tier I and II players, such as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Irisity (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Genetec Inc. (Canada), MOBOTIX AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan), and i-PRO Co., Ltd. (Japan). These players have a strong market presence in AI in video surveillance market across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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