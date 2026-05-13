Space Propulsion Market worth $14.41 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the space propulsion market is expected to grow from USD 8.00 billion in 2026 to USD 14.41 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Space Propulsion Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Space Propulsion Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.00 billion

USD 8.00 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.41 billion

USD 14.41 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.5%

Space Propulsion Market Trends & Insights:

The space propulsion market is growing because commercial and government missions are moving beyond basic satellite deployment toward orbital transfer, lunar delivery, in-space servicing, and deep space missions. These missions require propulsion systems that can support longer operating life, higher maneuverability, precise trajectory control, and reliable performance across different mission phases. This is increasing demand for advanced chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion solutions across launch vehicles, spacecraft, landers, and orbital mobility platforms.

By Type, the non-chemical propulsion segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% between 2026 and 2031.

By End User, the commercial segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period.

By region, the North American space propulsion market is expected to account for a 54.5% share in 2026.

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The space propulsion market is being driven by rising satellite launches, reusable launch vehicle programs, and increasing demand for efficient spacecraft maneuvering capabilities. Growing investments in lunar exploration, deep-space missions, and next-generation satellite constellations are also supporting demand for advanced propulsion systems.

The space propulsion market is growing mainly due to rising satellite launches, reusable launch vehicle programs, lunar missions, and deeper investments in spacecraft maneuvering capabilities. At the same time, demand is increasing for efficient propulsion systems that can support launch operations, orbital transfer, station keeping, deorbiting, landing, and long-duration space missions.

By propulsion, the chemical propulsion segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The chemical propulsion segment is expected to hold the largest share of the space propulsion industry during the forecast period. This is mainly because chemical propulsion is still the preferred option for high-thrust needs such as launch vehicles, orbital insertion, major spacecraft maneuvers, and deep-space missions.

By platform, the satellite segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The satellite segment is expected to grow the fastest due to the rapid expansion of LEO constellations, increasing commercial communication networks, and higher deployment of Earth observation and defense satellites. Growing satellite miniaturization and shorter replacement cycles are also increasing demand for compact and efficient propulsion systems across newer satellite platforms.

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Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is because many countries in the region are putting more money into their own space programs and satellite projects. A lot of this push is linked to communication satellites, Earth observation, and working with global space companies. Countries in the region also want to build more local space capability over time. This is expected to support demand for space propulsion systems used in satellites and other space missions.

SAFRAN (France), IHI Corporation (Japan), SpaceX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) are the major key players in the Space propulsion companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the world.

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