Security Information and Event Management Market worth $13.67 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market is projected to grow from USD 8.39 billion in 2026 to USD 13.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

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Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.39 billion

USD 8.39 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.67 billion

USD 13.67 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.3%

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Trends & Insights:

The growth in this sector is mainly fueled by strict regulatory frameworks and the increasing use of managed SIEM and Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service models.

By type, next-gen SIEM is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.2% during the forecast period, driven by AI-driven analytics and automation capabilities.

By offering, platform/solutions are expected to account for the largest market share of 62.1% of the global SIEM market in 2026.

By deployment, cloud is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.0% during the forecast period, supported by scalability and flexible deployment models.

The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, due to increased cybersecurity risks and compliance with stringent regulations.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the SIEM market owing to the high level of digitization, cloud deployment, and increasing cybersecurity regulations across key economies.

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The growing shift toward cloud-native architectures, alongside the convergence of open and next-gen SIEM platforms, is driving demand for scalable, flexible security solutions. Enterprises are modernizing infrastructure and require SIEM systems that seamlessly integrate across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This convergence improves interoperability, reduces deployment complexity, and enhances centralized visibility, thereby encouraging organizations to transition from legacy systems to advanced SIEM platforms.

By type, next-gen SIEM is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, next-gen SIEM is witnessing the fastest growth in the SIEM market due to the increasing need for intelligent, automated, and real-time security operations. Organizations are rapidly shifting from traditional, rule-based monitoring to AI- and machine learning-driven systems that can analyze vast volumes of data, detect anomalies, and prioritize threats with higher accuracy. Integration of automation and orchestration further accelerates response times by enabling automated investigation and remediation workflows, reducing reliance on manual intervention. Additionally, the ability to correlate data across complex hybrid environments and reduce alert fatigue enhances operational efficiency, making next-gen SIEM a critical component for modern, scalable, and proactive security strategies.

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By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment holds the largest market share in the SIEM market due to the scale and complexity of operations managed across highly distributed IT environments. Such organizations generate massive volumes of security data from networks, applications, and endpoints, making centralized monitoring and advanced analytics essential for effective threat management. The higher frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting large enterprises further increase reliance on advanced SIEM capabilities for real-time detection and response. Additionally, strict compliance requirements and the need to maintain operational continuity across global infrastructures drive sustained investment in robust, scalable SIEM platforms, reinforcing the dominance of this segment.

North America to lead the market during the forecast period.

The North America region holds the largest market size in the SIEM market due to strong technological maturity, a high concentration of cybersecurity vendors, and a highly regulated environment across industries. Organizations across the US and Canada are increasingly deploying advanced SIEM platforms to meet strict compliance mandates such as HIPAA, SOX, and PCI DSS, while strengthening visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The rapid expansion of digital ecosystems, combined with rising cyber threat sophistication, is driving demand for continuous monitoring, real-time analytics, and automated response capabilities. Additionally, sustained investments in advanced security technologies and innovation-driven developments are reinforcing the region's leadership in SIEM adoption.

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Top Companies in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market:

The Top Companies in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market include Splunk (Cisco) (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), CrowdStrike (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Google (US), Fortinet (US), Elastic (US), Rapid7 (US), Seceon (US), OpenText (Canada), ManageEngine (US), Huawei (China), Datadog (US), QAX (China), NetWitness (US), and SolarWinds (US).

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