AI For Sales and Marketing Market worth $240.58 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI For Sales and Marketing Market is slated to expand from USD 57.99 billion in 2025 to USD 240.58 billion by the year 2030 at an impressive CAGR of 32.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, Technology, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Zoho (India), Sprout Social (US), Dialpad (US), Gong.io (US), Brand24 (Poland), HubSpot (US), 6sense (US), Palantir Technologies (US), Khoros (US), Sprinklr (US), People.ai (US), Copy.ai (US), Moveworks (US), Outreach (US), H2O.ai (US), Synthesia (UK), Jasper (US), Writesonic (US), Salesloft (US), Zapier (US), HeyGen (US), Conversica (US), Relevance AI (Australia), Persana AI (US), Cognism (UK), Lavender (US), Clari (US), Tidio (US), Writer (US), Seamless.AI (US), AiChat (Signapore), Creatio (US), Lately.AI (US), Regie.ai (US)

The market for AI in sales and marketing is growing rapidly due to several important factors. Businesses are increasingly looking for personalized customer experiences and targeted marketing campaigns, making AI-driven solutions vital for staying competitive. The massive increase in customer data, both in volume and complexity, has created a need for sophisticated AI analytics tools that can provide actionable insights. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI to automate routine sales and marketing tasks, improve lead scoring, and enhance customer segmentation accuracy. The growth of omnichannel marketing and the necessity for immediate customer interaction has further sped up AI implementation. Moreover, developments in natural language processing and machine learning technologies have enhanced chatbots and virtual assistants, increasing their efficiency for customer service and sales assistance. The demand to enhance marketing ROI and lower customer acquisition costs has further driven the growth of the market.

By Application, the sales applications segment registers for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The sales application segment leads the AI For Sales and Marketing Market because of its essential role in driving revenue and fostering business growth. AI-driven sales tools help organizations streamline complex sales processes, accurately forecast customer behavior, and pinpoint high-potential leads using advanced algorithms and predictive analytics. These solutions greatly boost sales productivity by automating routine tasks such as data entry and follow-ups, which allows sales teams to concentrate on building relationships and closing deals. Additionally, AI technologies offer valuable insights through sales forecasting, pipeline analysis, and customer propensity modeling, facilitating data-driven decision-making. Moreover, AI-enhanced sales applications provide intelligent recommendation systems that suggest the best products or services to customers, thereby increasing opportunities for cross-selling and upselling. The integration of AI with CRM systems has transformed sales operations by delivering real-time insights and personalized customer engagement strategies.

By Technology, generative AI is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Generative AI technology is set to witness the highest growth rate in the AI for sales and marketing sector because of its transformative abilities in content generation and customization. This technology allows marketers to automatically create highly tailored marketing text, product descriptions, email campaigns, and social media content on a large scale, significantly minimizing the time and resources needed for content generation. The ability of generative AI to analyze vast customer data and produce hyper-personalized messages appeals to today's consumers who seek customized experiences. The advancement of technology in developing human-like interactions via advanced chatbots and virtual assistants is reshaping customer engagement. Moreover, the ability of generative AI to generate and experiment with several creative options for marketing campaigns and its ability to interpret and respond to customer tastes in real time makes it an irreplaceable asset for attaining greater conversion rates and ROI.

By Region, North America accounts for the largest market during forecast period.

North America holds the largest market share in the AI for sales and marketing sector because of its sophisticated technological infrastructure and elevated digital adoption rates by companies. The region's strong presence of leading AI technology companies, cutting-edge startups, and significant R&D funding fosters a conducive atmosphere for AI adoption in sales and marketing activities. The concentration of large enterprises with substantial IT budgets, especially in the United States and Canada, fuels considerable investment in AI solutions. Furthermore, the region's well-established digital marketing ecosystem and early embrace of customer analytics platforms lay a solid groundwork for AI integration. The rising importance of data-driven decision-making and strict customer privacy laws like CCPA have led businesses to implement advanced AI tools for compliant and efficient customer interaction. The presence of AI experts and an established digital infrastructure strengthens North America's dominance in the market.

Top Key Companies in AI For Sales and Marketing Market:

The major players in the AI For Sales and Marketing Market include Salesforce (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), OpenAI (US), IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), and SAP (Germany).

