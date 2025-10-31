Agriculture Biotechnology Market worth $144.25 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The agriculture biotechnology market is projected to grow from USD 92.19 billion in 2025 to USD 144.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The agriculture biotechnology market is rapidly growing worldwide, fueled by the urgent need for sustainable food sources, climate resilience, and better resource use. As the global population nears 10 billion by 2050, farming systems face increasing pressure to produce more food while reducing environmental impact. Biotechnology has become a key solution, combining advances in genetic engineering, microbial applications, and animal biotechnology to boost productivity and sustainability throughout the agricultural supply chain.

Advancements in CRISPR-based genome editing, molecular diagnostics, fermentation technology, and microbial biofertilizers enable precise and eco-friendly approaches to crop and livestock management. Farmers and agribusinesses are quickly adopting genetically modified crops, bio-based pest control, and microbial soil enhancers to reduce chemical dependence and boost resilience against climate-related stresses. Furthermore, increasing investments in AI-integrated biotechnology, synthetic biology, and sustainable input development are expanding market potential.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agriculture Biotechnology Market"

200– Tables

50– Figures

300– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102440075

Plant and microbial biotechnology to hold significant share during forecast period.

The plant biotechnology and microbial biotechnology segments are expected to hold a significant share of the agriculture biotechnology market during the forecast period, driven by advances in genetic engineering, genome editing, and sustainable soil management technologies. Plant biotechnology remains dominant due to the widespread adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops that offer high yields, pest resistance, and climate resilience. Growing global acceptance of CRISPR-edited and biofortified crops further boosts market penetration, especially in emerging economies.

Meanwhile, microbial biotechnology is experiencing strong growth driven by the increasing demand for biofertilizers, biocontrol agents, and microbial biostimulants as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical inputs. Governments worldwide are supporting microbial-based soil enhancement initiatives to restore soil health and lower emissions. The combined use of plant and microbial biotechnologies boosts productivity and sustainability, establishing these segments as key drivers of the global agriculture biotechnology market's growth through 2030.

Animal biotechnology segment to exhibit fastest CAGR during forecast period.

The animal biotechnology segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, driven by the increasing focus on livestock health, productivity improvement, and sustainable protein production. Growing global demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products has created a strong need for biotechnology-based innovations such as genetic engineering, advanced vaccines, reproductive technologies, and enzyme-based feed additives. These advancements help improve disease resistance, feed efficiency, and overall animal welfare while reducing the environmental footprint of livestock operations.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and regulatory focus on reducing antibiotic use are driving the adoption of biotechnological solutions across major markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Leading companies such as Zoetis, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim are investing in next-generation animal vaccines and molecular diagnostics, boosting sector competitiveness.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102440075

North America to dominate agriculture biotechnology market during forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the agricultural biotechnology market throughout the forecast period, driven by advanced R&D infrastructure, supportive regulatory frameworks, and widespread adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops and bio-based agricultural inputs. The United States dominates the region, contributing a significant share of global biotechnology innovations in plant genetics, animal health, and microbial formulations. Robust government support from agencies such as the USDA, EPA, and FDA creates a favorable environment for product development, biosafety approvals, and commercialization.

The region's dominance is further strengthened by major industry players such as Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, Zoetis, and Novonesis, which continue to invest heavily in next-generation genetic and microbial technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of precision agriculture and AI-driven biotechnologies is enhancing productivity and sustainability outcomes. With increasing focus on climate-resilient farming and sustainable food systems, North America is expected to sustain its leadership role, experiencing steady growth and serving as a global hub for agricultural biotechnology innovation and commercialization.

The report profiles key players operating in the global agriculture biotechnology market, including Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Novonesis (Novozymes and Chr. Hansen), and Lallemand Plant Care, among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=102440075

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plant Biotechnology Market by Product Type (Crop Protection & Nutrition Solution Products, Biotech Seed & Traits, Synthetic Biology Enabled Products), Technology Type, Crop Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic & Biopesticides), Form, Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-biotechnology-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-biotechnology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg