Agreement between Intracom Telecom and Nova for the provision of Advanced Wireless Solutions Portfolio

ATHENS, Greece, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the signing of an agreement with Nova, major service provider of business solutions and wide range of pay-TV, broadband internet, fixed telephony & energy services, for the supply of advanced network wireless equipment comprising, the WiBAS™ Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP), the OmniBAS™ Point-to-Point (PtP), the UltraLink™ E-Band radio system and the uniMS™ network management platform.

Looking for solutions and technologies that would augment the delivery of enterprise broadband, specially built for the private and public sector, Nova decided to invest in Intracom Telecom's MW & mmWave product families to better serve its corporate clients. The selection of the aforementioned technology and the market leading products is an essential part of Nova's investment in network expansion, modernization and capacity upgrade, especially as the Greek provider, following the acquisition by United Group, is preparing for future growth in advanced data services. The selection of Intracom Telecom was made by Nova through an international RFP.

Nova's wireless network ensures robust and rapid rollout of services to SMEs and business customers. Intracom Telecom supplies Nova with a variety of platforms, depending on topology and speed of connection. The WiBAS™ product family is being deployed where point to multipoint topology is possible, whereas when point to point is needed then the OmniBAS™ and the UltraLink™ radio system will be used. The whole network is efficiently managed by the uniMS™ Network Lifecycle Assurance software. Intracom Telecom has been commissioned by Nova to continue its support & maintenance with strict SLA.

Nikos Xanthopoulos, Head of Business Product & Presales in Nova: "We are happy to continue our successful partnership with Intracom Telecom in order to provide secure, efficient and reliable services to our business customers through the adoption of appropriate and cost effective technologies."

"Intracom Telecom has been supplying its leading-edge products to Nova since 2016 and we are delighted that we continue this trusting and long-lasting collaboration. Our company will provide a variety of products that will offer ultra-broadband connectivity to as many customers as possible, supporting Nova growing its enterprise network," John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, noted.

About Nova

Nova is the company that introduced internet and pay-TV in Greece. Today, it provides residential users and businesses a wide range of pay-TV, broadband internet, fixed telephony and energy services. The Nova television platform includes the best of local and international content with more than 250 channels packed with sports, movies, series, children's shows, news and documentaries. The company employs around 1,000 people and operates a network of nearly 100 stores in 52 cities across Greece, providing services to approximately 1.4 million users. Nova was acquired in 2020 by United Group, Southeast Europe's leading provider of telecommunications and media services, marking the Dutch-based group's entry into the Greek market.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. The company has local presence in Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com.

SOURCE Intracom Telecom