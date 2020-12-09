Advanced Testing Options Help Alter the Fight Against Cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical market is driven by many complex factors. These include an increase in the elderly population, surges in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and an increase in adoption of biopharmaceuticals around the world. The key to the success of many companies in the sector is the demand, which is driven by the need to avoid both the side-effects associated with some small-molecule therapeutics and invasive surgical treatments. Among the various segments within the biopharmaceutical market, monoclonal antibodies are believed to have the largest market share. This can be attributed to the growing number of studies done with the help of monoclonal antibodies. As a result, the global biopharmaceuticals market accounted for USD 186,470 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 526,008 Million by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025, according to data provided be Allied Market Research. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC: SBFM), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX)

The biopharmaceutical market plays a major role in the cancer treatment industry, which has grown to be one of the largest marketplaces in the world due to the disease's global prevalence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that, between 2010 and 2020, the number of new cancer cases in the U.S. increased by 24% in men and 21% in women. However, by 2020, the CDC also expects that the number of cancer survivors will increase to 18 million compared to 11.7 million in 2007. The Center also highlighted that the number of cancer-related deaths is declining due to early screening as well as better treatment options. Furthermore, the oncology and cancer drug market is expected to grow chiefly due to the surge in cancer research as well as the increase in collaborations between pharmaceutical companies.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC: SBFM) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has ordered a new batch of Adva-27a from its manufacturer in China. The material will be delivered to the laboratories of Sunshine Biopharma's drug development partner in Montreal (Canada). Sunshine plans to use the material to conduct testing on various types of cancer cells that overproduce Topoisomerase II (TopII). Following these cell culture studies, Sunshine will proceed to performing studies on mice harboring tumors of human origin with TopII amplification. TopII is an essential cell cycle enzyme that is amplified in approximately 4% of all human cancers.

'All cancer types that have amplification of the Topoisomerase II gene are potential new targets for our Adva-27a,' said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. 'This is an additional application for our Adva-27a beyond the original multidrug resistance indication,' he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma: In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a."

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) reported last month the filing of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ON 123300, the Company's proprietary, differentiated, first-in-class multi-kinase inhibitor. The IND seeks permission to begin a Phase 1 trial with ON 123300 in relapsed/refractory advanced cancer including patients with HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer with resistance to approved second-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors. "We believe that ON 123300, based on its novel mechanism of action, presents an innovative approach to study advanced cancers including in HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer that is or has become resistant to commercial CDK4/6 inhibitors. We are delighted to have filed our IND on schedule, and look forward to enrolling patients in the U.S. to complement the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study underway in China by our partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals," said Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova. "The HanX Phase 1 ON 123300 study, which began in September 2020, has enrolled three patients to date and is expected to continue to enroll patients with advanced relapsed/refractory cancer at two sites until the recommended Phase 2 dose is identified. We believe that data from these two studies will generate important information to inform anticipated later-stage studies."

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported back in October that it has entered into an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (Kemwell) to manufacture OCU200, Ocugen's novel biologic product candidate in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD). Under this agreement, Kemwell will manage all CMC and clinical manufacturing activities as well as provide OCU200 supplies for IND-enabling toxicology studies and Phase 1/2a clinical trials. Kemwell offers proven expertise in supporting companies with process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing of biologicals at their state-of-the-art facilities located in Bangalore, India. "Biological manufacturing is critical and rate-limiting for Phase 1/2 clinical trials, and this partnership paves the way for us to potentially enter the clinic by 1H2022 as planned. We are picking a CMO with commercial capabilities with a goal of ensuring product consistency throughout development and minimizing regulatory issues as we drive the development of OCU200," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen."

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) announced earlier last month the presentation of data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the Company's ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific, immunotherapy program which leverages Advaxis' proprietary Lm technology platform to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types as well as other proprietary, tumor-associated antigens. The data presented across three cohorts; Part A monotherapy, Part B combination with KEYTRUDA® and Part C combination with KEYTRUDA® in the first line setting for patients with NSCLC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% or who are unfit for chemotherapy, together, demonstrate that ADXS-503 was safe and well tolerated, and may restore or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors as an off-the-shelf, neoantigen immunotherapy.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) announced earlier in October results from an independent laboratory validating internal animal studies showing the ability of Annamycin to target lung localized tumors. The relevance of targeting lung localized tumors is that it could provide a means to address a significant unmet need in cancer therapy. Specifically, there are limited treatment options for lung metastases resulting from a primary tumor, even though the primary tumor may have been treatable. For example, a primary soft tissue sarcoma can often be initially successfully treated (most often by removal), but if it has spread to the lungs, the anthracycline Adriamycin (doxorubicin), the approved treatment for patients whose lung-localized metastases cannot be surgically removed, has only limited efficacy. Research sponsored by Moleculin and recently presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from June 22nd-24th, 2020 suggested a possible reason for this limited efficacy may be the inability of doxorubicin to sufficiently accumulate in the lungs in concentrations required to kill tumor cells.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For sunshine biopharma inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by meridian ventures. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com