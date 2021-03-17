Advanced Technologies Allow for More Flexibility in Payment Solutions

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the present-day, technology has become the driving force for virtually every industry. In particular, cloud computing has become a major global industry and is primarily comprised of three main segments: infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and notably, software-as-a-service (SaaS). SaaS is a software distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts various applications. In return, the SaaS providers distribute the applications and make them available for consumers across the web. SaaS is the exterior portion that consumers see on their web page browser, however, IaaS and PaaS are the interior infrastructures that make it all possible. There are certain fundamental SaaS applications that many businesses require such as email, sales management, customer relationship management (CRM), financial management, and human resource management (HRM). Many businesses, especially smaller ones, have begun to adopt SaaS due to its flexibility and the fact that it runs on its own software within the cloud and not on another company's computers or data centers. As a result, SaaS integration reduces expenses towards hardware, maintenance, installation, and support. According to data compiled by KBV Research, the global software-as-a-service market is expected to reach USD 185.8 Billion by 2024 while accelerating at a CAGR of 21.4%. Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF) (TSX-V: SPN), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

A major portion of the economy has transitioned to remote operations, yet most workers are still unclear on how long it will take until the system returns to pre pandemic norms. In the meantime, it is not just SaaS, but also the digital payments market that has benefited from skyrocketing demand. Recently, for example, Visa and ADP rolled out more flexible digital payment options designed to serve the U.S. workforce by providing various solutions. These include giving employers the tools to provide employees with payment like off-cycle bonuses and reimbursements that occur between payday in a faster, and more convenient way. In addition, the cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are back at the center of attention this year. As a result of the recent crypto boom, investors have once again started to view the new digital currencies as potential long-term investments necessary in a properly diversified portfolio. Therefore, it is not surprising that ETFs with a focus on crypto and blockchain are doing so well. "Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks," said Amplify CEO Christian Magoon. "BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. Blockchain technology is primarily known for one application today: cryptocurrency."

Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF) (TSX-V: SPN) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has been selected by Shiseido Canada, a subsidiary of Shiseido Americas, to implement the Company's Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement platform. Snipp's platform will enable Shiseido Canada to implement a series of programs across select business units with the aim of enhancing its marketing investment to foster further growth and penetration of its business.

The first deployment of the platform will be in the Canadian market. The platform will cover fragrance brands within the Shiseido Americas portfolio, including Issey Miyake, Dolce & Gabbana and Narciso Rodriguez.

'Partnering with Snipp gives us the flexibility we need to be even more effective marketers. We will be able to leverage their modular technology stack in various ways to achieve a diverse set of objectives throughout the year, across various brands in our portfolio as well as securely across geographies' said Welington Fonseca, EVP, Global Customer Marketing & eCommerce at Shiseido, 'In addition, by partnering with Snipp we have found a solution that provides us with a unified view of our data across our various marketing tactics that unlocks unprecedented analytic capabilities for the business.'

'We are pleased to welcome such a marquee global beauty brand to the Snipp family and look forward to leveraging our technology in assisting Shiseido to meet and exceed their marketing objectives' said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com

About Snipp: Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners."

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported back in February that Coca-Cola bottlers in North America have partnered with Salesforce to digitally transform its contact center and field service operations. The largest bottlers of the Coca-Cola system in the US —through their IT Shared Services Provider CONA Services LLC (Coke One North America) —will deploy Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud to help streamline operations at contact centers across their territories and provide a 360-degree view of the customer. With Salesforce, CONA will provide participating bottlers a common set of processes, data standards and IT solutions to effectively manage their operations. North American bottlers will be able to deeply connect their contact centers with field service operations and better serve their customers so they can generate profitable growth. This will give contact center agents visibility into field service operations, whilst making all the customer interactions available across the platform.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported earlier this month that it will achieve an estimated hash rate capacity of 1.06 Exahash per second ("EH/s") with the deployment of the newly received 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers. "Exceeding 1 EH/s in hash rate capacity marks a major milestone for the Company," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "While we are proud of this accomplishment, we view it as the successful completion of just one of many steps of our ongoing growth plan. Riot continues to receive and deploy next-generation miners from Bitmain and remains on schedule to more than triple our currently deployed capacity by the fourth quarter of 2021."

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported last month that it has purchased approximately 4,709 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of USD 50 Million. Square believes that cryptocurrency is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way for the world to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the company's purpose. The investment represents approximately one percent of Square's total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. "We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future," said Square's Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja. "As it grows in adoption, we intend to learn and participate in a disciplined way. For a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey."

