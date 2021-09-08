Adecco Group raises EUR 232 million through capital increase to fund planned acquisition of AKKA Technologies

AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ZURICH, Sept. 8, 2021 Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") successfully raised approximately EUR 232.29 million through the placement of 5,100,000 New Shares at a price of CHF 49.60 per New Share.

Coram Williams, CFO of Adecco Group, said: "Today is an important milestone in the process to acquire AKKA Technologies and another step in executing on our strategy. With the successful placing of new shares, investors are demonstrating their support for this transaction and its significant value creation opportunity, which includes strong earnings accretion in 2022."

We are already planning the integration of AKKA and Modis, and we look forward to updating investors regularly on progress and demonstrating the value created. We will continue to advance Adecco Group's strategy through our three market-leading Global Business Units, Adecco, LHH and Modis, united by the provision of talent, efficiently and at scale, that meets the differing people needs of our customers, from blue-collar to engineers, and through transformation services, from training and re-skilling, to outplacement," he added.

