The Adecco Group introduces the agility advantage to grow, adapt and lead in the intelligent era

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN), the leading talent and technology advisory company, will unveil how it creates an agility advantage for organizations, human and digital workers in the face of ongoing technology and demographic shifts. At its Capital Markets Day in London the Group will outline its value creation path, shaping the future of work in the intelligent era.

Denis Machuel, CEO, the Adecco Group, said: "We have proven our ability to execute and gain share. We are strongly positioned to build on our market-leading positions, with Adecco, Akkodis and LHH, and continue our value creation path in the intelligent era.

"Today we set out our agility advantage value creation path – delivered through a run-and-change model. To strengthen run, we will build on our strong execution track record to drive further profitable growth and share gains. To accelerate change, we will further scale our digital platform; be a pioneer in generative and agentic AI; and shape the future of hybrid human and digital workforces with our joint venture, r.Potential.

"Our financial commitments are reconfirmed, with a financial strategy focused on maximizing EBITA and deleveraging."

