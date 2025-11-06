THE ADECCO GROUP Q3 2025 RESULTS

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

Strong share gains, good growth and improved profit margin

Nov. 6, 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

Further strong market share gains, Group +375 bps and Adecco +300 bps

Group revenues +3.4% yoy, and +3.0% qoq, with all GBUs improving sequentially

Adecco GBU revenues +4.5% yoy; Europe returned to growth; Americas +20% yoy, APAC +9% yoy

Akkodis GBU revenues -3% yoy; German turnaround progressing well

LHH GBU revenues +4% yoy, led by CT +9% yoy, Ezra +59% yoy

Healthy 19.2% gross margin, -10 bps yoy organic, and +30 bps sequentially, reflecting business mix, firm pricing

Solid 3.4% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, +10 bps yoy, reflecting good operating leverage, with productivity +8% yoy

Operating income €160 million, +2% yoy; Net income €89 million, -2% yoy

Basic EPS €0.53; Adjusted EPS €0.67

Strong 110% LTM cash conversion; solid operating cash flow of €200 million, up €79 million yoy

ND/EBITDA -0.3x qoq, with net debt €220 million lower yoy

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"Our positive trajectory has continued in mixed markets, with further market share gains and good growth. We have improved margins by 90 basis points compared to the last quarter, demonstrating strong operating leverage. We thank our teams for yet another quarter of rigorous execution. We remain on track to reach our full year margin commitment.

"We are particularly pleased with Adecco's strong results, with solid growth across multiple regions. Akkodis improved sequentially with our German turnaround progressing well. LHH returned to growth, supported by continued strength from Career Transition.

"We look forward to sharing the evolution of our strategy and detailed value creation plans at our Capital Markets Day in London on 26 November."

