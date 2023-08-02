Ad Hoc Press Release pursuant to Art.53 Swiss Listing Rules

Firmenich Annual Report FY 2023

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International SA ("Firmenich") announces the annual report for its financial year 2023. The report is available on investors.firmenich.com.

Firmenich International SA ("Firmenich") announced on May 9, 2023 the completion of its merger with DSM to establish DSM-Firmenich AG, the leading innovation partner in nutrition, health, and beauty. Prior to the merger, Firmenich was the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company. It was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and family-owned for 128 years. Firmenich was a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offered its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology.

