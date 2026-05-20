Acute Myocardial Infarction Market is Expected to Hit Growth Stride at a CAGR of 13% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with New Therapeutic Innovations | DelveInsight

The acute myocardial infarction market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising global cardiovascular disease prevalence and expanding geriatric populations. Advances in diagnostic technologies and rapid-acting therapies are accelerating market adoption. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Selatogrel (Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris), FDY-5301 (Faraday Pharmaceuticals), Ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk), Zalunfiban (CeleCor Therapeutics), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute myocardial infarction emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Summary

The total acute myocardial infarction treatment market size was found to be USD 1.6 billion in 2025 in the leading markets.

in 2025 in the leading markets. The United States accounted for the largest acute myocardial infarction treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 1.5 million incident cases of AMI. The incidence is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025−2034).

incident cases of AMI. The incidence is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025−2034). Leading acute myocardial infarction companies, such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Kancera, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, CeleCor Therapeutics, and others, are developing new acute myocardial infarction treatment drugs that can be available in the acute myocardial infarction market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new acute myocardial infarction treatment drugs that can be available in the acute myocardial infarction market in the coming years. The promising acute myocardial infarction therapies in clinical trials include Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, KAND567, Milvexian, ProtheraCytes, FDY-5301, Ziltivekimab, Zalunfiban, and others.

and others. Among available therapies, agents such as evolocumab are expected to generate significant revenue, particularly in the secondary prevention setting.

Discover AMI market CAGR and revenue growth @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-myocardial-infarction-ami-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market

Rising AMI Incidence: As per DelveInsight's analysis, in 2025, the US accounted for approximately 829K incident cases of AMI. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026−2036) owing to rising rates of lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, alongside increasing population, improved diagnostic methods, and advancements in medical technology, allowing for better treatment.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, in 2025, the US accounted for approximately incident cases of AMI. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026−2036) owing to rising rates of lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, alongside increasing population, improved diagnostic methods, and advancements in medical technology, allowing for better treatment. Advancements in AMI Diagnosis and Treatment: In recent decades, the diagnosis and treatment of acute myocardial infarction have been advanced with improvements in revascularization strategies (PCI or CABG), device technology, and medications. Widespread use of intravascular imaging modalities can improve the prognosis of patients after PCI, which can further help identify AMI, boosting the market size of the therapeutic market.

In recent decades, the diagnosis and treatment of acute myocardial infarction have been advanced with improvements in revascularization strategies (PCI or CABG), device technology, and medications. Widespread use of intravascular imaging modalities can improve the prognosis of patients after PCI, which can further help identify AMI, boosting the market size of the therapeutic market. Approval of AGEPHA Pharma's LODOCO: With the approval of AGEPHA Pharma's LODOCO , patients with residual inflammatory risk now have, for the first time, an FDA-approved treatment option specifically designed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

With the approval of , patients with residual inflammatory risk now have, for the first time, an FDA-approved treatment option specifically designed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Selatogrel–A Breakthrough in AMI Treatment: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris are developing selatogrel, a self-administering drug with an auto-injector. If authorized, it has the potential to prevent irreparable and frequently deadly cardiovascular damage caused by blood clots in the critical few hours following an AMI before medical help arrives.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris are developing selatogrel, a self-administering drug with an auto-injector. If authorized, it has the potential to prevent irreparable and frequently deadly cardiovascular damage caused by blood clots in the critical few hours following an AMI before medical help arrives. Emergence of Novel AMI Drug Classes: Various companies, such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Faraday Pharmaceuticals , are developing drugs with novel mechanisms of action for treating AMI, such as FXIa inhibitors, DPP4 inhibitors, siRNAs , and others. Thus, these drugs with novel mechanisms of action would further assist in addressing the untapped patient pool.

Various companies, such as , are developing drugs with novel mechanisms of action for treating AMI, such as , and others. Thus, these drugs with novel mechanisms of action would further assist in addressing the untapped patient pool. Rising AMI Clinical Trial Activity: The AMI pipeline includes several drugs in mid and late-stage development, poised for approval in the near future. The expected launch of therapies such as Selatogrel (Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris), FDY-5301 (Faraday Pharmaceuticals), Dutogliptin (Recardio), Ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk), Milvexian (Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), Zalunfiban (CeleCor Therapeutics), and others shall further create a positive impact on the AMI market.

Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that currently, no approved therapies specifically address the excessive inflammatory response during PCI in STEMI patients. Faraday's FDY-5301 shows promise with its single IV bolus administration, while Kancera's KAND567 also emerges as a potential competitor in this setting.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Analysis

The current acute myocardial infarction treatment landscape is divided into several therapeutic categories, including antiplatelet drugs, anticoagulants, vasodilators, beta blockers, lipid-lowering therapies, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), and calcium channel blockers .

. Commonly used medications for AMI management include tenecteplase (TNKASE) from Genentech, evolocumab (REPATHA) from Amgen, and alirocumab (PRALUENT) from Regeneron/Sanofi, among others.

(TNKASE) from Genentech, (REPATHA) from Amgen, and (PRALUENT) from Regeneron/Sanofi, among others. With the recent FDA approval of AGEPHA Pharma's LODOCO , patients with persistent inflammatory risk now have, for the first time, a treatment specifically authorized to lower cardiovascular disease risk.

, patients with persistent inflammatory risk now have, for the first time, a treatment specifically authorized to lower cardiovascular disease risk. Numerous pharmaceutical companies continue to advance AMI therapies. Major developers, such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris (Selatogrel), Recardio (Dutogliptin), Faraday Pharmaceuticals (FDY-5301), Novo Nordisk (Ziltivekimab), Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Milvexian), CeleCor Therapeutics (Zalunfiban), Kancera (KAND567), and CellProthera with BioCardia (ProtheraCytes), are progressing their pipeline candidates across various clinical stages.

(Selatogrel), (Dutogliptin), (FDY-5301), (Ziltivekimab), (Milvexian), (Zalunfiban), (KAND567), and (ProtheraCytes), are progressing their pipeline candidates across various clinical stages. However, recent trial setbacks involving the SGLT2 inhibitors JARDIANCE and FARXIGA/FORXIGA, which failed to meet the primary composite outcome of reducing cardiovascular death and heart-failure–related hospitalizations in MI patients, have cast doubt on expanding the use of this drug class for AMI treatment.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Competitive Landscape

Some of the AMI drugs under development include Selatogrel (Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris), FDY-5301 (Faraday Pharmaceuticals), Dutogliptin (Recardio), Ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk), Milvexian (Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), Zalunfiban (CeleCor Therapeutics), and others.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris' Selatogrel is a powerful, highly selective, fast-onset, and reversible P2Y12 inhibitor in development for treating acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in individuals at elevated risk of a recurrent event. It is designed for patient self-administration via a subcutaneous autoinjector at the first signs of AMI, producing effects within about 15 minutes that last 4–8 hours. Selatogrel has also been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. The company is running a Phase III trial targeting roughly 14,000 participants at risk of recurrent AMI, with completion of enrollment anticipated in 2026.

Faraday Pharmaceuticals' FDY-5301 is a proprietary elemental reducing agent formulated with sodium iodide. Results from a Phase II study in STEMI patients indicated it was well tolerated and showed promising signs of reducing cardiac injury. A Phase III trial (AMI-3) is now underway to evaluate FDY-5301's ability to decrease cardiovascular mortality and heart failure in patients with anterior STEMI undergoing PCI. This study is being conducted under a special protocol agreement with the US FDA.

CeleCor Therapeutics' Zalunfiban is an investigational, next-generation GPIIb/IIIa inhibitor engineered for use by frontline medical teams, including first responders and emergency department personnel. It can be delivered via a subcutaneous injection that fits a full dose into less than 1 milliliter (under ¼ teaspoon). The drug reaches its peak activity in about 15 minutes, and its antiplatelet action fades within roughly two hours, returning to baseline by four hours.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the acute myocardial infarction market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acute myocardial infarction market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about new drugs in AMI pipeline @ Acute Myocardial Infarction Drugs

Recent Developments in the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market

As per the company's 2025 Q2 presentation, Selatogrel is undergoing evaluation in the Phase III SOS-AMI study, with enrollment already started in Japan and expected to be fully completed by 2026.

In March 2025, Sungen Biomedical announced that SGC001, the world's first monoclonal antibody drug for AMI, had been granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA.

What is Acute Myocardial Infarction?

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot forming on a ruptured atherosclerotic plaque inside a coronary artery. Without adequate oxygen-rich blood, the affected portion of the heart muscle becomes damaged or begins to die. This condition often presents with symptoms such as chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, or pain radiating to the arm, jaw, or back. AMI is a medical emergency, and rapid treatment is crucial to restore blood flow, minimize heart muscle damage, and improve the chances of survival.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute myocardial infarction epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute myocardial infarction patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. It has been observed that NSTEMI type accounted for a majority of the cases compared to STEMI, i.e., ~75% of the total AMI cases.

The acute myocardial infarction treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of AMI

Type-specific Incidence of AMI

Gender-specific Incidence of AMI

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market CAGR 13 % Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size in 2025 USD 1.6 Billion Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Kancera, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, CeleCor Therapeutics, AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron, Sanofi, and others Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, KAND567, Milvexian, ProtheraCytes, FDY-5301, Ziltivekimab, Zalunfiban, LODOCO, TNKase, REPATHA, ZONTIVITY, PRALUENT, and others

Scope of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report

Acute Myocardial Infarction Patient Population Forecast

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market Size

Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Analysis

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size and Trends

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Opportunity

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Acute Myocardial Infarction

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand who are the major companies in the AMI space @ Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Key Insights 2 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Marketed and Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 4.2 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2024 in the 7MM 4.3 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Risk Factors 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Clinical Classification of Myocardial Infarction 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Biomarkers 7.7 Definition of a Prior MI 7.8 WHO definition and diagnostic criteria of MI 8 Treatment and Management 9 Guidelines and Recommendations for MI 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population of AMI in the 7MM 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Incident Cases of AMI in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Total Incident Cases of AMI in the United States 10.4.2 Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in the United States 10.4.3 Gender-specific Incident Cases of AMI in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Acute Myocardial Infarction Patient Journey 12 Marketed Acute Myocardial Infarction Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Colchicine (LODOCO): AGEPHA Pharma 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 12.2.3 Pivotal Clinical Trial 12.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.5 Clinical Development 12.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.7 Analyst Views 12.3 Tenecteplase (TNKase): Genentech 12.4 Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen 12.5 Alirocumab (PRALUENT): Regeneron and Sanofi 13 Other Marketed Assets 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 Eplerenone (INSPRA): Pfizer 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 13.2.3 Pivotal Clinical Trial 13.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.5 Clinical Development 13.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 13.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.7 Analyst Views 13.2.3 Safety and efficacy 13.3 Clopidogrel bisulfate (PLAVIX): Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb 13.4 Ticagrelor (BRILINTA/BRILIQUE): AstraZeneca 13.5 Prasugrel (EFFIENT/EFIENT): Daiichi Sankyo/Eli Lilly and Company 13.6 Candesartan (ATACAND): AstraZeneca/Takeda 13.7 Valsartan (DIOVAN): Novartis Full list of marketed drugs will be provided in the report 14 Emerging Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies 14.1 Key Cross Competition 14.2 Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris 14.2.1 Product Description 14.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 14.2.3 Clinical Development 14.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 14.2.5 Analyst View 14.3 Dutogliptin: Recardio 14.4 FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals 14.5 Zalunfiban (RUC 4): CeleCor Therapeutics 14.6 Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk 14.7 Milvexian: Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine 14.8 ProtheraCytes: CellProthera and BioCardia 14.9 KAND567: Kancera Full list of marketed drugs will be provided in the report 15 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market: 7MM Analysis 15.1 Key Findings 15.2 AMI Market Outlook 15.3 Conjoint Analysis 15.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 15.5 Total Market Size of AMI in the 7MM 15.6 United States Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size 15.6.1 Total Market Size of AMI in the United States 15.6.2 Market Size of AMI by Therapies in the United States 15.7 EU4 and the UK Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size 15.8 Japan Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Size 16 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Unmet Needs 17 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market SWOT Analysis 18 KOL Views on AMI 19 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement 19.1 United States 19.2 EU4 and the UK 19.3 Japan 19.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 19.5 Reimbursement Scenario and Key HTA Decisions in AMI 20 Bibliography 21 Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report Methodology

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