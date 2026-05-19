Netherton Syndrome Market Set to Expand During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Therapies Enter Development Pipeline | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherton syndrome market size is expected to grow during the forecast period (2026–2036), primarily driven by the launch of upcoming therapies such as QRX003 (Quoin Pharmaceuticals), BCX17725 (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals), ATR-12 (Azitra), and others. This anticipated growth reflects a shift in treatment dynamics, suggesting increased diagnosis, improved patient access, and a stronger commercial outlook for novel entrants.

Recently published Netherton Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Netherton syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Netherton Syndrome Market Summary

The total Netherton syndrome treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest Netherton syndrome treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to estimates by DelveInsight analysts, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2025 was approximately 4,000 .

. Leading Netherton syndrome companies, such as Quoin Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Azitra, and others, are developing new Netherton syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the Netherton syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new Netherton syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the Netherton syndrome market in the coming years. The promising Netherton syndrome therapies in clinical trials include QRX003, BCX17725, ATR-12, and others.

Discover Netherton syndrome CAGR and revenue projection @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/netherton-syndrome-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Netherton Syndrome Market

Rising Netherton Syndrome Prevalence: The epidemiology model analysis indicates that there were approximately 2,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Netherton syndrome in the US in 2025. This figure is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by improvements in diagnostic techniques and population growth.

The epidemiology model analysis indicates that there were approximately diagnosed prevalent cases of Netherton syndrome in the US in 2025. This figure is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by improvements in diagnostic techniques and population growth. Role of the SPINK5 Gene in Disease Mechanisms: The pathogenesis basis of Netherton syndrome is well understood, with a definite link to mutations in the SPINK5 gene that have led to the discovery of potential pathways like IL-7 and KLK inhibition.

The pathogenesis basis of Netherton syndrome is well understood, with a definite link to mutations in the SPINK5 gene that have led to the discovery of potential pathways like IL-7 and KLK inhibition. Potential for Disease-Modifying Therapies in Pediatrics: IV immunoglobulin therapy in pediatrics has presented effective results, and continuous research in this area can lead to the development of disease-modifying therapies.

IV immunoglobulin therapy in pediatrics has presented effective results, and continuous research in this area can lead to the development of disease-modifying therapies. Launch of Netherton Syndrome Drugs: The dynamics of the Netherton syndrome market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as QRX003 (Quoin Pharmaceuticals), BCX17725 (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals), ATR-12 (Azitra), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that there is a significant unmet need for effective, targeted treatments in Netherton syndrome, as current therapies mainly provide symptomatic relief. Limited disease awareness, delayed diagnosis, and lack of approved therapies exacerbate patient burden. Advances in precision medicine and broader access to genetic testing are crucial for improving outcomes in this rare condition.

Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis

Management of Netherton syndrome primarily involves supportive and symptomatic treatments.

Patients typically rely on frequent application of moisturizers, along with topical corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors, to help control inflammation.

Antihistamines can be used to ease itching, and infections are managed with antibiotics.

More severe presentations may require systemic therapies such as retinoids or immunosuppressive agents.

Coordinated multidisciplinary care and access to genetic counseling are also important parts of disease management.

Currently, no FDA-approved therapies specifically target Netherton syndrome, leaving individuals dependent on general supportive measures.

This lack of dedicated treatment options creates a significant opportunity for new targeted therapies that address the underlying pathology and potentially become the first effective disease-modifying interventions.

Only a small number of companies are developing treatments for Netherton syndrome, with notable candidates including QRX003, BCX17725, and ATR-12 .

. The limited number of programs in development underscores both the substantial unmet medical need and the relatively low level of competition in this space.

Netherton Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of the Netherton syndrome drugs under development include QRX003 (Quoin Pharmaceuticals), BCX17725 (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals), ATR-12 (Azitra), and others.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals' QRX003 is a topical lotion created with a proprietary delivery system and formulated with a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor. Its intended action is to mimic the role of LEKTI, a protein that is absent in people with Netherton syndrome. Without LEKTI, the skin sheds too rapidly, weakening the barrier and increasing permeability. QRX003 is designed to help regulate this shedding process and support the formation of a stronger, more resilient skin barrier. The therapy is currently in a Phase II/III clinical study, with top-line results expected in late 2026.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' BCX17725 works by inhibiting KLK5, an enzyme that is overactive in the skin of patients with Netherton syndrome. By blocking KLK5, the therapy aims to compensate for the underlying protein deficiency underlying the disorder, potentially offering a treatment that modifies the disease rather than simply easing symptoms.

Azitra's ATR-12 is a topical therapy using a genetically engineered strain of S. epidermidis that delivers rhLEKTI-D6 to reestablish LEKTI activity and directly address the root cause of Netherton syndrome. Its auxotrophic construct improves safety, and it may represent the first therapy with curative potential for the condition. The program has also been granted Pediatric Rare Disease Designation by the US FDA.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Netherton syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Netherton syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about emerging treatments in Netherton syndrome @ Netherton Syndrome Drugs

Recent Developments in the Netherton Syndrome Market

In March 2026, Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a clinical and regulatory update following a productive Type C meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding QRX003, its lead candidate for treating Netherton Syndrome.

announced a clinical and regulatory update following a productive Type C meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding QRX003, its lead candidate for treating Netherton Syndrome. In March 2026, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that QRX003 lotion (4%) received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, a severe and uncommon genetic skin disease with unmet medical needs.

announced that QRX003 lotion (4%) received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, a severe and uncommon genetic skin disease with unmet medical needs. In January 2026, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that, after a productive meeting with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, it had filed for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its lead candidate, QRX003, to treat Netherton Syndrome. During the discussions, the MHLW indicated that QRX003 is eligible for both ODD status and Fast Track regulatory review in Japan. If approved, QRX003 would secure orphan drug designation across Quoin's three primary commercial markets, the US, EU, and Japan.

announced that, after a productive meeting with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, it had filed for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its lead candidate, QRX003, to treat Netherton Syndrome. During the discussions, the MHLW indicated that QRX003 is eligible for both ODD status and Fast Track regulatory review in Japan. If approved, QRX003 would secure orphan drug designation across Quoin's three primary commercial markets, the US, EU, and Japan. In November 2025, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported that initial data from Netherton syndrome patients enrolled in the Phase I clinical trial of BCX17725 are expected by the end of Q1 2026, and plan for a pivotal study in 2027.

reported that initial data from Netherton syndrome patients enrolled in the Phase I clinical trial of BCX17725 are expected by the end of Q1 2026, and plan for a pivotal study in 2027. In October 2025, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Quoin's QRX003 for Netherton syndrome, offering seven years of market exclusivity upon approval, following EMA ODD in May 2025.

the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Quoin's QRX003 for Netherton syndrome, offering seven years of market exclusivity upon approval, following EMA ODD in May 2025. In August 2025, Azitra announced that topline data from the Phase Ib trial of ATR-12 in patients with Netherton syndrome are expected in the first quarter of 2026. This update highlights the continued clinical progress of ATR-12 as an emerging therapeutic candidate in this rare genetic dermatological disorder.

announced that topline data from the Phase Ib trial of ATR-12 in patients with Netherton syndrome are expected in the first quarter of 2026. This update highlights the continued clinical progress of ATR-12 as an emerging therapeutic candidate in this rare genetic dermatological disorder. In July 2025, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to BCX17725 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.

the US FDA granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to BCX17725 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome. In June 2025, Azitra shared positive safety data from the initial cohort of its Phase Ib trial evaluating ATR12-351, a live biotherapeutic candidate for Netherton syndrome.

shared positive safety data from the initial cohort of its Phase Ib trial evaluating ATR12-351, a live biotherapeutic candidate for Netherton syndrome. In June 2025, QRX003 received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the US FDA, further supporting its development in this rare dermatological disorder.

What is Netherton Syndrome?

Netherton syndrome is a rare inherited skin disorder characterized by a triad of features: chronic, widespread skin inflammation, fragile and brittle hair known as "bamboo hair," and a tendency toward severe allergies or immune system abnormalities. Caused by mutations in the SPINK5 gene, the condition disrupts the skin's protective barrier, making affected individuals more prone to dehydration, infections, and allergic reactions. Symptoms usually appear shortly after birth and require ongoing management focused on skin care, infection prevention, and supportive therapies to improve quality of life.

Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Netherton syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Netherton syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, the US had around 2,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Netherton syndrome, with projections showing a steady CAGR increase through 2036.

The Netherton syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome

Gender-specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome and Gender-specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome Key Netherton Syndrome Companies Quoin Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Azitra, and others Key Netherton Syndrome Therapies QRX003, BCX17725, ATR-12, and others

Scope of the Netherton Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Netherton Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Netherton Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Netherton Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Netherton Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Netherton Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Netherton Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand drivers of Netherton syndrome market growth @ Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Netherton Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Netherton Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Netherton Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Netherton Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Netherton Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment 8 Netherton Syndrome Patient Journey 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.2.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome 9.2.2 Gender-specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM 9.4 The US 9.4.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome in the US 9.4.2 Gender-specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Emerging Netherton Syndrome Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 QRX003: Quoin Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 BCX17725: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 10.4 ATR-12: Azitra To be continued in the final report. 11 Netherton Syndrome: Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Netherton Syndrome Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 Netherton Syndrome Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of Netherton Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in the US 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in the US 11.7.2 The Market Size of Netherton Syndrome by Therapies in the US 11.8 Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in Japan 12 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Netherton Syndrome 13 Netherton Syndrome Market SWOT Analysis 14 Netherton Syndrome Market Unmet Needs 15 Netherton Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Bibliography 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Netherton Syndrome Market Report Methodology

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