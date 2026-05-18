Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Set for Significant Expansion at a CAGR of ~10% by 2034 with Increasing Adoption of Targeted Radiotherapy | DelveInsight

The radiopharmaceuticals market is largely propelled by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, which is increasing the need for advanced diagnostic and treatment options. In addition, continuous innovations in imaging technologies, radiotracer design, and theranostic approaches have enhanced diagnostic precision, safety, and overall patient outcomes. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and supportive government policies are encouraging the wider adoption of nuclear medicine procedures.

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Radiopharmaceuticals Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading radiopharmaceuticals companies' market shares, challenges, radiopharmaceuticals market drivers, barriers, trends, and key radiopharmaceuticals companies in the market.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Summary

2025 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size: USD 10.7 Billion

USD 10.7 Billion 2034 Projected Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size: USD 24.1 Billion

USD 24.1 Billion Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 10%

10% Largest Radiopharmaceuticals Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type (Diagnostic Products Segment): Iodine-125 Category under SPECT

Iodine-125 Category under SPECT Key Companies in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH, and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the radiopharmaceuticals market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is a major driver of radiopharmaceutical demand.

The increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is a major driver of radiopharmaceutical demand. Technological Advancements in Nuclear Medicine: Continuous innovations in nuclear imaging technologies, including PET and SPECT imaging systems, have improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Continuous innovations in nuclear imaging technologies, including PET and SPECT imaging systems, have improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. Growing Demand for Precision and Personalized Medicine: Radiopharmaceuticals play a critical role in precision medicine by enabling targeted imaging and therapy tailored to individual patient characteristics.

Radiopharmaceuticals play a critical role in precision medicine by enabling targeted imaging and therapy tailored to individual patient characteristics. Increasing Investment in Research and Development: Government organizations, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in nuclear medicine research and radiopharmaceutical development.

Government organizations, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in nuclear medicine research and radiopharmaceutical development. Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure and Imaging Facilities: The rising number of nuclear medicine centers, hospitals, and diagnostic imaging facilities worldwide is boosting the utilization of radiopharmaceuticals.

The rising number of nuclear medicine centers, hospitals, and diagnostic imaging facilities worldwide is boosting the utilization of radiopharmaceuticals. Aging Global Population: The growing geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions.

The growing geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions. Favorable Regulatory and Policy Support: Regulatory agencies are introducing supportive frameworks and faster approval pathways for innovative radiopharmaceuticals, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop and commercialize new products.

Regional Radiopharmaceuticals Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2025, accounting for approximately 42% of the global market.

This leading position is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and other chronic illnesses associated with lifestyle shifts and the widespread consumption of processed foods.

Moreover, the strong presence of key regional companies, along with a rapidly expanding aging population that is more vulnerable to chronic diseases, is expected to further support market growth in the region.

Europe

The European radiopharmaceuticals market is expanding due to the increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases.

This growth is further supported by the growing need for early and precise diagnosis, along with the wider adoption of advanced imaging modalities such as PET and SPECT that enable accurate, non-invasive detection and monitoring of diseases.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceuticals market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative conditions.

This expansion is further supported by increasing healthcare investments, improvements in diagnostic infrastructure, and the growing utilization of advanced imaging technologies and radiopharmaceutical-based therapies.

Get a sneak peek at the radiopharmaceuticals market dynamics @ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends

Recent Developmental Activities in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

In March 2026, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced that the FDA had granted tentative approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate (PNT2003), a radioequivalent version of LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate).

announced that the FDA had granted tentative approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate (PNT2003), a radioequivalent version of LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate). In February 2026, Aktis Oncology announced that the FDA had awarded Fast Track designation to AKY-1189 for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have progressed after prior systemic therapies. Developed using Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugate platform, AKY-1189 is engineered to deliver actinium-225 (225Ac), a powerful alpha-emitting radioisotope, directly to tumors expressing Nectin-4. Notably, around 80–90% of urothelial cancer patients exhibit positive Nectin-4 expression.

announced that the FDA had awarded Fast Track designation to AKY-1189 for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have progressed after prior systemic therapies. Developed using Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugate platform, AKY-1189 is engineered to deliver actinium-225 (225Ac), a powerful alpha-emitting radioisotope, directly to tumors expressing Nectin-4. Notably, around 80–90% of urothelial cancer patients exhibit positive Nectin-4 expression. In January 2026, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the creation of the ISPE Radiopharmaceuticals Community of Practice (CoP). This initiative aims to address the rapid expansion and distinct challenges within the radiopharmaceuticals sector, which is becoming increasingly important in advancing precision medicine, particularly for diseases such as cancer.

the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the creation of the ISPE Radiopharmaceuticals Community of Practice (CoP). This initiative aims to address the rapid expansion and distinct challenges within the radiopharmaceuticals sector, which is becoming increasingly important in advancing precision medicine, particularly for diseases such as cancer. In January 2026, Zonsen PepLib Biotech Inc. announced a global licensing agreement with Novartis for an undisclosed peptide-based candidate in the radioligand therapy (RLT) space. As part of the deal, Novartis has secured exclusive worldwide rights and will oversee the asset's development and commercialization.

announced a global licensing agreement with Novartis for an undisclosed peptide-based candidate in the radioligand therapy (RLT) space. As part of the deal, Novartis has secured exclusive worldwide rights and will oversee the asset's development and commercialization. In January 2026, Swiss Rockets AG and Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a Master Research Agreement (MRA) to initiate a multi-target partnership focused on the discovery and development of next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be carried out through Swiss Rockets' radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG.

entered into a Master Research Agreement (MRA) to initiate a multi-target partnership focused on the discovery and development of next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be carried out through Swiss Rockets' radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG. In March 2025, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for Gozellix® (TLX007‑CDx, a kit for the preparation of gallium‑68 [⁶⁸Ga] gozetotide injection), Telix's next‑generation PSMA‑PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

What are Radiopharmaceuticals?

Radiopharmaceuticals are specialized medicinal formulations that contain radioactive isotopes and are used in both the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, particularly in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. These agents typically consist of a radioactive component (radioisotope) linked to a biologically active molecule that directs the compound to specific organs, tissues, or cellular receptors in the body. Once administered, usually through injection, ingestion, or inhalation, the radiopharmaceutical emits radiation that can either be detected by imaging technologies such as PET (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) for diagnostic purposes, or deliver targeted radiation to destroy diseased cells in therapeutic applications.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Radiopharmaceuticals Market CAGR ~6% Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by 2034 USD 24.1 Billion Key Radiopharmaceuticals Companies Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH, and others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Assessment

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnostic Products [Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) {Technetium-99m, Iodine-125, Xenon-133, and Others} and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) {Flourine-18, Carbon-11, Gallium-68, and Others}], and Therapeutic Products [Alpha Emitters {Astatine-211, Actinium-225, Lead-212, and Others}, Beta Emitters {Lutetium-177, Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, and Others}, and Brachytherapy] Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, and Others Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By End-User: (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report Introduction 2 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Executive Summary 3 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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