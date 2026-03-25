Hypertension Patient Journey Across Major Markets: A Case Study by DelveInsight

This case study showcases how a top global pharmaceutical company leveraged deep, market-specific patient journey insights to sharpen its hypertension strategy across mature and emerging markets. Covering the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, and France, the engagement delivered a comprehensive, localized view of how patients move through screening, diagnosis, treatment initiation, and long‑term management in hypertension.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertension impacts a significant share of the global population and remains a leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Although multiple treatment options are widely available, a substantial number of patients continue to be undiagnosed, untreated, or inadequately controlled. This is largely due to complex care pathways, inconsistent screening practices, and challenges in managing comorbid conditions. Moreover, these challenges differ considerably across countries, driven by variations in healthcare systems, region-specific clinical guidelines, patient demographics, and access to care.

The client recognized that without a comprehensive, country-level understanding of the patient journey, commercial strategies could become misaligned with real-world patient and provider needs, potentially hindering market uptake and treatment adherence.

Unlock the complete hypertension patient journey analysis @ https://www.delveinsight.com/case-study/patient-journey

Client's Challenge

The client, a leading pharmaceutical company with a growing hypertension portfolio, wanted to move beyond high‑level epidemiology and sales data to truly understand how patients navigate healthcare systems across six high‑value markets: the US, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, and France. Specifically, the company needed a robust, country‑specific view of the hypertension patient journey to:

Identify unmet needs and pain points at each stage of care

Understand workflow differences between markets and provider types

Quantify barriers to diagnosis, treatment initiation, and long‑term adherence

Align global brand and access strategies with local practice realities

The client recognized that without a granular, market‑level understanding of patient and provider behaviors, even well‑differentiated therapies risked misalignment with real‑world needs, potentially limiting market penetration, persistence, and overall impact on cardiovascular risk reduction.

DelveInsight's Approach

DelveInsight designed a multi‑country, mixed‑methodology program to map the end‑to‑end hypertension patient journey in each target market. The approach combined:

In‑depth interviews with cardiologists, primary care physicians, nephrologists, and other key specialists

Qualitative and quantitative insights from patients at different disease stages

Review of country‑specific guidelines, reimbursement frameworks, and care pathways

Analysis of system‑level drivers such as access to primary care, screening programs, and referral structures

Using this evidence base, DelveInsight built detailed, localized journey maps for each market, capturing how patients move from risk identification and screening through diagnosis, initiation of pharmacologic and non‑pharmacologic interventions, therapy intensification, and long‑term follow‑up. Each map highlighted points of leakage (where patients are lost to follow‑up), delays, and friction that contribute to sub‑optimal disease control.

Explore how tailored patient journey mapping can de‑risk your global commercialization plans by requesting access to DelveInsight's Hypertension Patient Mapping case study today.

Impact on the Client

By translating complex, country‑specific journeys into clear, visual maps and actionable recommendations, the engagement delivered a set of tangible benefits for the client. The case study details how the insights enabled the company to:

Refine global and local brand strategies to better address market‑specific pain points and decision drivers

Prioritize physician and patient education efforts around the most critical leakage points in each country's care pathway

Tailor access and reimbursement messaging to reflect real‑world practice patterns and system constraints

Strengthen launch and lifecycle planning for current and future hypertension assets across the six markets

Armed with these findings, the client was able to realign its hypertension portfolio strategy with real‑world patient and provider needs, leading to more resonant value propositions, sharper targeting of key segments, and a more coherent narrative for payers and healthcare professionals. The enhanced understanding of patient journeys also supported the development of patient support programs and adherence initiatives that more closely matched local expectations and care structures.

Request for proposal to build detailed, market-specific patient journey maps that reflect your priority indications and core geographies

Patient Journey Consulting: We deliver a range of distinctive solutions aimed at transforming healthcare experiences. With deep expertise in patient-centric approaches and extensive industry experience, we understand the subtle complexities of patient needs. By leveraging data-driven insights through advanced analytics, we empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Epidemiology Database: The AI-driven epidemiology database is an extensive repository that covers more than 500 disease indications and provides 10-year epidemiological forecasts across the seven major markets (the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan). It combines AI capabilities with validated, expert-curated epidemiology insights to help users gain a deeper understanding of disease burden, detailed epidemiological segmentation, and long-term trends across multiple indications and geographies. Built to support forecasting, portfolio strategy, and commercial decision-making, the platform offers actionable insights that strengthen data-driven planning for pharmaceutical and healthcare stakeholders.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

Pharma Consulting Services: Our healthcare consulting services turn complex market data into actionable strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We help clients uncover new revenue streams, assess market potential, and successfully navigate commercialization challenges. With deep expertise in clinical trial design, market intelligence, and strategic consulting, our team partners with clients to optimize decision-making, accelerate innovation pipelines, and improve business outcomes.

Schedule a call today to leverage our expertise and stay ahead in the competitive market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

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