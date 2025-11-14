Active Harmonic Filter Market worth $1.11 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Active Harmonic Filter Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 0.76 billion in 2025 to USD 1.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising need for improved power quality, energy efficiency, and equipment protection across industrial, commercial, and utility sectors. Advancements in digital control technology, modular architectures, and AI-based monitoring are enhancing system reliability and scalability. Supportive government regulations, power quality standards, and initiatives promoting smart grid and clean energy integration are accelerating adoption. Additionally, AHFs' role in mitigating harmonic distortion, reducing energy losses, and ensuring grid stability further strengthens global market growth.

Browse 230 market data tables and 60 figures spread across 290 pages and an in-depth TOC of the "Active Harmonic Filter Market—Global Forecast to 2030."

Active Harmonic Filter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.76 billion

USD 0.76 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.11 billion

USD 1.11 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.8%

By voltage segment, the Medium (1 to 35 kV) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By voltage segment, the Medium Voltage (1 to 35 kV) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AHFs in large-scale industrial facilities, utilities, and renewable energy systems where medium-voltage networks are common. These filters are crucial for maintaining power quality, reducing harmonic distortion, and improving system stability in high-load environments. The expansion of smart grids, industrial automation, and renewable integration further fuels demand for medium voltage AHFs globally.

By Application segment, the Industrial & Automation segment is expected to grow at the largest market during the forecast period.

By application segment, the Industrial & Automation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Active Harmonic Filter market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread use of nonlinear loads such as variable frequency drives, robotics, conveyors, and automated machinery that generate significant harmonic distortion in industrial environments. Active Harmonic Filters help improve power quality, operational efficiency, and equipment lifespan by mitigating harmonics and maintaining power factor stability. Additionally, the rapid expansion of industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and process optimization initiatives across sectors such as automotive, electronics, and food processing is further accelerating AHF adoption in this segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Active Harmonic Filters (AHFs) during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expansion of manufacturing, commercial, and data center infrastructure across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The increasing deployment of automation systems, renewable energy integration, and electric mobility infrastructure is generating higher harmonic distortion, creating strong demand for AHFs. Supportive government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, grid modernization, and power quality compliance are further accelerating adoption. Additionally, rising investments in smart grids and industrial automation enhance the region's market potential.

Top Companies in Active Harmonic Filter Industry :

The Top Companies in Active Harmonic Filter Industry are MTE Corporation (US), TCI An Allient Company (US), Eaton (Ireland), TE Connectivity (US), Enerdoor (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Japan), Mirus International Inc. (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Omniverter (US) and Hammond Power Solutions (Canada). These players adopt major strategies, including acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Eaton (Ireland)

Eaton (Ireland) is a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with a global presence in over 160 countries. Eaton has evolved from manufacturing truck axles to becoming a diversified industrial leader, employing approximately 94,000 people worldwide. The company operates through five business segments: Electrical America, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers its active harmonic filters through Electrical America. Eaton offers solutions, such as Harmonic Correction Units (HCUs), which provide dynamic harmonic mitigation and power factor correction by actively injecting reactive currents into electrical systems.

The company has a significant presence in regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Schneider Electric (France)

Schneider Electric (France) is a global leader in energy management and automation, offering digital solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability across various industries. Within its power quality portfolio, the company provides advanced Active Harmonic Filters under the AccuSine+ brand, designed to mitigate harmonics, correct reactive power, and balance loads in complex electrical systems. These filters utilize cutting-edge IGBT technology and modular architecture for superior performance and scalability. By integrating its active harmonic filter solutions with smart grid and energy management platforms, Schneider Electric enables customers to achieve optimized power quality, enhanced operational reliability, and compliance with global efficiency standards.

