Acoustic Insulation Market size worth $ 19.6 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.44% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- The growing health awareness among the population, owing to the rising prevalence of hearing impairment, heart disease, hypertension, and others is the major factor driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Acoustic Insulation Market" By Type (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastics), By End-User (Building & Construction, Transportation, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Acoustic Insulation Market size was valued at USD 12.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Overview

Acoustic insulation, also known as soundproofing insulation, is defined as the ability of the insulation material to reduce the sound pressure with respect to a specified sound source and receptor. Acoustic insulation is used to reflect or absorb sounds to achieve acoustic comfort and is the most cost-effective measure to achieve energy efficiency. It mainly reduces noise pollution & provides a safer work environment in areas where noise can cause serious hearing damage. Plastic foam is the most dominant material type in the market.

Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution, health awareness, and increasing standard of living are likely to have a remarkable impact on the global acoustic insulation industry growth. It has been observed that human health and efficiency are highly related to the noise level in the work environment, which highlights the importance of sound barriers. Rising concern for employee comfort levels has triggered the demand for noise-canceling materials in commercial buildings. Improved standard of living is also likely to drive the product demand in the residential construction sector so as to achieve a peaceful atmosphere inside the home.

Rock wool is an extensively used acoustic insulation material as they provide thermal, acoustic padding, fire resistance, and are easy to install as well. Higher demand for this product in developing countries on account of its relatively low cost has been responsible for the overall growth. Rising demand from the transportation industry is also expected to trigger product demand. Regulations related to noise control and isolation play a major role in the development of the industry. EPA has designed standards to control noise generation in transportation as well as sound isolation of building environments.

Key Developments

In August 2021 , Knauf Insulation launched its new Acoustic Batt at African Construction Expo, which has been specifically developed to meet the demand for a noise-reducing insulation slab for the South African market. Acoustic Batt is a high-performance mineral wool insulation slab designed for use in internal partition walls and intermediate floors to reduce the transmission of noise between rooms. 100mm Acoustic Batt has a calculated Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) value of 1.04.

, Knauf Insulation launched its new Acoustic Batt at African Construction Expo, which has been specifically developed to meet the demand for a noise-reducing insulation slab for the South African market. Acoustic Batt is a high-performance mineral wool insulation slab designed for use in internal partition walls and intermediate floors to reduce the transmission of noise between rooms. 100mm Acoustic Batt has a calculated Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) value of 1.04. In November 2019 , Johns Manville announced to acquire ITW Insulation Systems, a business owned by Illinois Tool Works Inc. that is well known in the industrial industry for its premium, low-temperature polyisocyanurate foam insulations, and metal jacketing solutions. The acquisition of ITW Insulation Systems represents an important strategic opportunity to offer expanded insulation solutions to the industrial market.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International A/S, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville Inc., Armacell, BASF SE, Paroc, Huntsman, Soprema.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Acoustic Insulation Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Acoustic Insulation Market, By Type

Glass Wool



Rock Wool



Foamed Plastics



Others

Acoustic Insulation Market, By End-User

Building & Construction



Transportation



Manufacturing



Others

Acoustic Insulation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

