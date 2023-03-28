Acclaimed Japanese Calligrapher with Down's Syndrome Performs in the UK

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Japanese calligrapher Kanazawa Shōko will travel to the UK for two events organised by Japan House London in collaboration with the Down's Syndrome Association. These are Kanazawa's first international performances since 2020. Each event will consist of a calligraphy demonstration by Kanazawa herself and a talk by her mother and mentor Kanazawa Yasuko. They will take place on 1 April 2023 at the Langdon Down Centre's Normansfield Theatre, and on 2 April 2023 at Japan House London.

Kanazawa Shōko is one of Japan's most acclaimed contemporary calligraphers. She is known for her large-scale performances in which she uses a huge brush and sumi ink to create dramatic works requiring full-body expression. In 2020, Kanazawa created official art posters for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Kanazawa Shōko has inspired people around the world with her story of defying the perceived limitations of a person who has Down's syndrome to achieve artistic and professional success. During the event at Langdon Down Centre, Shōko will write the phrase tomo ni ikiru (to live together, or to co-exist). This powerful message not only draws attention to notions such as the sense of belonging but is also a call for a more inclusive society, where different individuals can co-exist together enjoying equality and mutual respect.

Both events will feature a demonstration of Kanazawa's signature large-scale calligraphy followed by a talk by her mother, who taught Kanazawa calligraphy from the age of five. The events are free to attend and booking is now open. The event at Japan House London will be livestreamed via Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to accommodate those unable to attend in person.

Simon Wright, Programming Director at Japan House London:

"We are so pleased that we are able to work together with the Down's Syndrome Association here in the UK to present the powerful story of Shōko and her mother Yasuko. 'Working together' - not least 'trans-nationally' - is, indeed, so much a part of what we strive to achieve at Japan House London and these opportunities with Shōko can surely only inspire us all further to bring about wider co-existence."

Carol Boys, Chief Executive of the Down's Syndrome Association, commented,

"It's an honour to welcome Shōko and Yasuko to the Langdon Down Centre for this very special event. The power of Shōko's message is so appropriate in the week after World Down Syndrome Day, whose theme this year was 'With Us Not For Us.' Shōko's beautiful work is a wonderful way of spreading that message."

Event Information and Booking Links

Saturday 1 April 2023, 13:30-14:30

Tomo ni Ikiru (Living Together): Talk & Calligraphy Demonstration with Kanazawa Shōko and Kanazawa Yasuko

Normansfield Theatre, Langdon Down Centre, Teddington.

https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on/2023/tomo-ni-ikiru-living-together-talk-and-calligraphy-demonstration-with-kanazawa-shoko-and-kanazawa-yasuko/

Sunday 2 April 2023, 16:00–17:00

Soaring High: Talk and Calligraphy Demonstration with Kanazawa Shōko and Kanazawa Yasuko

The Hall, Japan House London, Kensington

https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on/2023/soaring-high-talk-and-calligraphy-demonstration-with-kanazawa-shoko-and-kanazawa-yasuko/

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.



About the Down's Syndrome Association

The Down's Syndrome Association (DSA) is a registered (1061474) national charity that exists to provide information and support for people who have Down's syndrome, their families, carers and those with a professional interest. The DSA seeks to improve knowledge and understanding and champion the rights of people who have Down's syndrome.

