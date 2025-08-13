A Voyage Through Time: 1920's French Linguist Returns to Hainan

News provided by

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

13 Aug, 2025, 09:47 GMT

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

In 1925, French linguist François-Marie Savina embarked on an ethnographic journey through Hainan, documenting the island's local Li culture in his seminal work Monographie de Hainan. A century later, AI revives his digital avatar for a cross-cultural dialogue with a modern Li Brocade designer, and an unprecedented cultural experiment is born. A Voyage Through Time debuts online Aug. 8, 2025.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Detailed AI recreation and restoration of historic photos.
This image opens in the lightbox
Explore this fictional encounter in the video

The short film A Voyage Through Time: Savina's Hainan Island Monograph redefines digital humanities by blending archival rigor with artistic narration. "The video stages a fictional encounter between Savina and contemporary Li Brocade designer who weaves Li brocade motifs into futuristic fashion," said the film's scriptwriter.

Using historic photographs of Hainan, the Chinese production team revive authentic 1920s Hainan landscapes. With a MoE (Mixture-of-Experts) model serving as a key technical and artistic solution, the film captures the physical appearance of an oil painting, while maintaining the accuracy and consistency of the historic scenes and human figures, including faces, facial expressions, hands, and clothes.

"As Hainan is bidding for the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Traditional Settlements of the Li Ethnic Group to be included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, we wanted to 'paint' every stroke to honor both Savina's legacy and Li cultural creativity." explains the film's director.

In 2022, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Traditional Settlements of the Li Ethnic Group was placed on UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage sites—the first formal step toward nomination. A legal framework for protecting Li traditional settlements took effect in the following year, giving the centuries-old villages legal protection.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749664/Detailed_AI_recreation_restoration_historic_photos.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOwG0NcMX1s

Also from this source

Duty-free product categories to increase thanks to Hainan FTP independent customs operations

Duty-free product categories to increase thanks to Hainan FTP independent customs operations

A report from Hainan International Media Center: South China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) will officially begin island-wide independent customs...
Hainan Launches International Promotion for Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair in Dubai

Hainan Launches International Promotion for Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair in Dubai

A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): On May 21, a press conference was held in Dubai, UAE for "Heavenly Fragrance - The Second...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics