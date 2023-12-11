A Journey from Oxfordshire to the World: Introducing Sky Wave

Multi-award winning, small-batch gin distillery from Oxfordshire Sky Wave introduces a bold new look that's more planet-friendly, inspired by a bygone era of elegance and adventure

OXFORDSHIRE, England, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award winning[1] Sky Wave is yet another testament to the creativity, intelligence and innovation coming out of Oxfordshire. Now with a bold new look, Sky Wave invites you to join their global community embarking on an extraordinary journey through the world of small-batch premium gin, inspired by a bygone era of elegance and adventure.

Sky Wave London Dry Gin

Sky Wave is distilled using the finest Oxfordshire natural mineral water from Blenheim Palace and has garnered over 50 awards in just four years, earning their rightful place among the world's finest spirits. Every drop of Sky Wave is a testament to the meticulous care and dedication of master distiller, Andrew Parsons.

Nestled in the heart of Oxfordshire, Sky Wave was born from a commitment to craftsmanship. Each sip of Sky Wave is a sensational exploration of botanical wonders, inspired by ingredients and tastes from all corners of the world. From its fruity counterparts, including Sky Wave Raspberry & Rhubarb Gin (70cl RRP £44, ABV 42%), Sky Wave Orange and Madagascan Vanilla Gin (70cl RRP £44, ABV 40%) and Sky Wave Spiced Apple Gin Liqueur (70cl RRP £26, ABV 20%), to what is officially the World's Best Contemporary Gin[2]: the fabulously smooth Sky Wave Signature London Dry Gin (70cl RRP £44, ABV 42%), Sky Wave boasts an abundant collection of sophisticated flavours to discover.

The new bottles have shed 40% in weight compared to the previous packaging, deliberately designed to be lightweight to reduce the environmental impact on raw material usage, production and transportation; all while offering more liquid proportionally for the price. Proudly, the bottles are 100% British: designed in Wales and manufactured in Yorkshire.

The bold new Sky Wave bottle will be available at select retailers, Master of Malt , Amazon and at www.skywavegin.com from Monday 30th October. Don't miss your opportunity to own a piece of this exceptional craftsmanship from Oxfordshire: explore the wider range online here .

[1] Sky Wave is proud to be recognised by the world's most prestigious industry awards (over 50 of them and counting). Find out more here .

[2] Sky Wave was crowned The World's Best Contemporary London Dry Gin at the World Gin Awards

