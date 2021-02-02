9 Out of 10 Requirements for Vegan Flavors to Come from Food & Beverage Industry, Finds Persistence Market Research

As a consequence, the global vegan flavors market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% through the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Vegan Flavors Market Study

By source, fruits & other sources of vegan flavor are witnessing a prominent market value share at more than 50%. The key contributing factor is higher utilization of fruit flavors in food & beverage products.

Among the application segments, the food industry is projected to experience substantial growth in global vegan flavors market over the forecast period. This is attributable to rapid rise in the consumption of vegan food products. Combined, the food & beverage industry literally rule this space, with more than 90% market share.

By form, the liquid segment is exhibiting the highest market value share at close to 60%. The liquid form of vegan flavors is easy and convenient to use in beverage products, where they are most widely utilized.

Government support in various countries such as the United Kingdom , France , Sweden , etc., is estimated to have a positive influence on the vegan flavors market across these regions.

, , , etc., is estimated to have a positive influence on the vegan flavors market across these regions. North America and Europe hold around half the share of the global market, mainly on back of a high vegan population across these regions.

and hold around half the share of the global market, mainly on back of a high vegan population across these regions. The growing impact of COVID-19 on various industries is expected to have a moderate impact on the progress of the vegan flavors market.

"Manufactures in the vegan flavors market could gain broad profits by targeting plant-based food manufacturers, and also the bakery and dairy industry, as demand for vegan bakery products and plant-based milk products is growing rapidly. Increasing vegan flavor use in plant-based beverages such as flavored drinks, energy drinks, and others is an important market driver," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

The vegan flavors market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in this space are expected to continue expanding their production capacities and enhance processes with the incorporation of latest technologies. Also, they are seeking various certifications such as Vegan, Halal, Organic, and Kosher from regulatory bodies to have a competitive edge and expand their customer base through new product development and frequent launches of novel product lines.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Vegan Flavors Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vegan flavors market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the vegan flavors market based source (vegetables, fruits & others, fusion, and herbs & spices), form (liquid and powder), and application (food industry, beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven regions.

Browse End-to-end Market: Food and Beverages

