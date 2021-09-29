5G Infrastructure Market size worth $ 49.64 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 42.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growth of the 5G Infrastructure market is mainly attributed to growing adoption of the virtual networking architecture in telecommunications. The demand is further escalated by hike in demand for M2M connections across various industry verticals.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "5G Infrastructure Market" By Core Network Technology (FC, SDN, MEC, NFV), By Communication Infrastructure (Macro Cell, Small Cell and Radio Access Network), By Chipset Type (RFIC Chips, ASIC Chips, Field-Programmable Gate Array), By Application (Home Automation, Public Safety & Surveillance, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 5G Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 0.0028 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 49.64 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 42.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Infrastructure Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

5G infrastructure refers to as the infrastructure comprising of various small and macro-cell base stations having edge computing capabilities. Macro cells are traditional cell towers which are used to serve a wide area. In a 5G network, network functions that run on hardware are become visualized and run as software.

The growth of the 5G infrastructure is growing as hike in its deployment due to its several advantages, some of the prominent advantages of 5G infrastructure includes higher efficiency than the 3G and 4G and high speed data transmission are driving the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market.

Significant advancement in the field of telecommunications and development in the domain of the mobile network, this has directly influenced the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market. With the global demand for high-speed data to boosts the live streaming of the videos, video calling, virtual realities and augmented reality gaming are anticipated to fuel the demand for 5G Infrastructure. On the other hand high investment and technological as well as infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G are anticipated to hamper the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market.

Despite of several pros, high investment and technological as well as infrastructure challenges with respect to implementation of 5G are anticipated to hamper the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market. In addition to this, higher concerns related to privacy and security is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Developments in 5G Infrastructure Market

In October 2020 , Intel expanded the lineup of hardware, software and solutions for 5G network infrastructure

, Intel expanded the lineup of hardware, software and solutions for 5G network infrastructure April 2020 , Ericsson and Erillisverkot Group signed a partnership agreement for provide public-safety communication network for delivering 5G core network hardware solutions.

The major players in the market are AT&T, Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, Cavium, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Macom Technology Solutions, Mediatek, and NEC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 5G Infrastructure Market On the basis of Core Network Technology, Communication Infrastructure, Chipset Type, Application, and Geography.

5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology

Fog Computing (FC)



Software-Defined Networking (SDN)



Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)



Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

Macro Cell



Small Cell



Radio Access Network

5G Infrastructure Market, By Chipset Type

RFIC Chips



ASIC Chips



Field-Programmable Gate Array



Millimeter Wave Technology Chips



Distributed Antenna System

5G Infrastructure Market, By Application

Home Automation



Public Safety & Surveillance



Healthcare



Energy & Utilities



Industrial Automation



Automotive



Others

5G Infrastructure Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research