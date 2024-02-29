41 million tons CO2 emissions avoided through TeamViewer software usage in a year, study estimates

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer's remote connectivity solutions have a substantial positive environmental impact, according to a recently finalized study conducted by Five Glaciers Consulting and critically reviewed by TÜV SÜD. The CO 2 -Avoidance-Study revealed that TeamViewer users and customers avoided between 15.6 and 44.8 million tons of CO 2 emissions in 2022 alone, mainly by reducing the need for travel through remote connections. To narrow down the savings of between 15.6 and 44.8 million tons of CO 2 , a scenario was calculated in consultation with internal and external experts based on realistic travel assumptions regarding, for example, the number of travelers or the chosen mode of transport. This results in an avoidance of around 41 million tons of CO 2 in 2022. The total amount of avoided emissions corresponds to, for example:

approx. 42,000 roundtrip flights from London to Tokyo in a Boeing 777-300ER,

to in a Boeing 777-300ER, approx. 10 times the emissions of the waste management sector 1 in Germany or

in or the stored CO 2 in approx. 147k hectares of US forest, which is an area of about 25 times the size of Manhattan .

The study was based on TeamViewer's connection data of 2022, a customer and user survey with around 850 qualified participants as well as internal and external interviews with selected TeamViewer experts and customers to validate the data from the survey.

"TeamViewer solutions have become instrumental in facilitating remote access, support, and control across various industries," said Alexander Gührer, Director Sustainability and Procurement at TeamViewer. "By enabling users to troubleshoot IT equipment, steer machinery, and provide remote assistance, TeamViewer helps to significantly avoid carbon emissions associated with travel. At the same time, we ensure that these remote connections are secure, and that critical data is protected."

In addition, TeamViewer is continuously working on reducing its own emissions to reach the net-zero target by 2040 and to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, based on a 2021 baseline.

"In addition to empowering users and customers to avoid carbon emissions, we are constantly working on minimizing our own environmental impact," added Alexander Gührer. "We are committed to driving sustainable practices across our operations every day."

For more information about TeamViewer's sustainability initiatives and the CO 2 -Avoidance-Study, please visit www.teamviewer.com/en/special/2023-co2-study/.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

1 Emissions from waste disposal, biological waste treatment (composting, fermentation), waste incineration, wastewater treatment and mechanical-biological waste treatment.

