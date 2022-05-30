3-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo launches the X-Fuera NFTs with MADworld and Animoca Brands.

Lorenzo is considered one of the most skilful and adventurous riders of this century. X-Fuera or 'Por Fuera' meaning 'Around the Outside' is the nickname of Lorenzo, earned after making the famous move during a race in 2003. The 3-time MotoGP World Champion taps into the metaverse environment by sharing memorabilia accessible to the public in an exclusive digital experience tied to a physical event.

"I'm super excited to be collaborating with MADworld and Animoca Brands in providing new, exclusive experiences to my global fans. I can now engage with them in a whole new way never seen before and the opportunities awaiting are endless," Jorge Lorenzo said. "I have worked all my life to become a motorcycling champion and I am still closely linked to the world of competition. This year I will make my debut as a MotoGP commentator, which is a new challenge for me. I want to continue to inspire my followers and let them know that I continue to take on new challenges and try to improve myself every day. I'm going to bring on a show to make our NFTs very valuable and in demand."

"We are delighted to have him in joining us for this fascinating collaboration," Robert Tran, CEO of MADworld added. "Our vision is to make sure that athletes can share this Web3 experience with their fans, whilst leveraging some amazing artists through MADworld's vast array of digital talent. Traditionally, athletes' participation in live events are bounded geographically. We want to increase their reach so they can extend this relationship in the Web3 world."

The MADworld and Lorenzo pairing represents an exciting and important step for MADworld's growing offering. Arnold Concepcion, the chief of operations at Animoca Brands, commented: "By enabling NFT artists to work with renowned individuals such as Jorge Lorenzo, we are able to explore the breadth of MADworld's capabilities and can expand beyond simply defending the artist, instead promoting them to the global stage of NFT dominance. It will be an exciting collaboration to explore sports opportunities in the metaverse."

The X-Fuera, gearing up for the race of a lifetime

The X-Fuera, a collection of Lorenzo-styled and themed avatars, will be launching Jorge Lorenzo into the metaverse, offering 9,999 X-Fuera riders and 9,999 superbikes ready for MADworld's growing ecosystem. Owners can fuse a Rider and a SuperBike together by collecting one of the MADserums in drop 2.5 and unlock the playable characters and earn UMAD.

The utility doesn't stop there with amazing real world experiences involving Jorge Lorenzo himself, memorabilia giveaways, virtual events and much much more. MADworld will bridge the Jorge Lorenzo campaign into its much larger family consisting of many other brands such as BAPE, B.Duck and others.

Key Drop:

Drop 1 - 9,999 X-Fuera Riders

Drop 2 - 9,999 X-Fuera Super Bikes

Drop 2.5 - NEW! MADserums

Drop 3 - MADworld Proprietary Physical to Digital - Genuine Jorge Lorenzo mini helmets paired with MADworld NFTs

The X-Fuera campaign is set to be full of adrenaline, MADreturns, amazing original content and much more. Stay tuned for X-Fuera going live soon.

About MADworld - the Multiverse Artist Defender (MAD)

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and NFT Marketplace which use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity. For more information and updates about MADworld, visit:

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Grease Monkey Games , and Eden Games . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 200 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

About Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo Guerrero (Palma de Mallorca, May 4th, 1987) is a three-time MotoGP™ World Champion in 2010, 2012 and 2015 and two times World Champion in the 250cc category in 2006 and 2007. Lorenzo has raced with the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team from 2008 to 2016, Ducati from 2017 to 2018, and Repsol Honda from 2019, accumulating 47 victories and 114 podiums in MotoGP™

