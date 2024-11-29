2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicked off in Beijing on Nov. 26.

A Beijing initiative for stable and smooth global industrial and supply chains was also unveiled.

Government officials and representatives from the global business community and institutions from more than 100 countries and regions attending the second CISCE opening ceremony on Tuesday took to the stage to express their support for globalization, and voiced their concerns about decoupling and attempts to undermine global industrial and supply chain cooperation. 

Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo has attracted nearly 700 exhibitors from 69 countries and international organizations. This year's event showcases a notable increase in foreign exhibitors, accounting for 32% of the total, up from 26% in the previous year.

As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, CISCE helps businesses worldwide integrate into the global industrial and supply chains.

