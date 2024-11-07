24/7 Software's Groundbreaking Business Intelligence Tool Drives Global Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Software , a leading provider of operations management software, is experiencing record-breaking growth with its industry-first business intelligence (BI) tool for venue operations. Since its launch, more than 75 venues worldwide have integrated the solution, making it the go-to platform for optimizing safety, security, facilities management, and the guest experience.

"The rapid adoption of our BI tool proves its value in streamlining venue operations," said Matthew Dobrosevic, Vice President of Product for Analytics and Integrations at 24/7 Software. "By uniting departments such as safety, facilities, and guest services under one platform, venues gain real-time insights that drive operational excellence. From large, sophisticated venues to smaller facilities, our solution is helping teams increase efficiency and report on key data."

The BI tool's flexibility has led to its expansion into new markets, including convention centers, performing arts venues, amusement parks, zoos, and large entertainment districts. Its ability to adapt to both small venues and large multi-venue organizations has fueled its rapid growth.

Case in Point: The Kansas City Chiefs

As the reigning NFL champion and operators of a world-class venue, the Kansas City Chiefs set the gold standard for excellence both on and off the field. To maintain their leadership in venue operations, the Chiefs have fully integrated 24/7 Software's analytics product, revolutionizing data-driven decision-making.

With new real-time event dashboards in their control room and advanced executive reporting tools, the Chiefs can precisely track trends in incident types and software usage. This ensures that key data fields—such as priority, section, and incident closeout—are consistently and accurately completed, enhancing operational efficiency. By comparing data across different time frames, they monitor real-time performance and proactively address gaps to ensure smooth event execution.

"Our ability to identify trends and make quick, data-backed decisions has been crucial in ensuring the safety of our fans and maintaining seamless venue operations," said Dave Felsen, Special Projects for the Kansas City Chiefs. "With 24/7 Software's analytics, we are always ahead of the game."

Expanding Multi-Venue Capabilities : Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and a Large Amusement Park Operator

24/7 Software's BI tool transforms how multi-venue operators manage safety, security, and operations. By integrating data from systems such as incident management, video surveillance, and ticketing into a centralized dashboard, the platform provides real-time visibility and actionable insights.

A major amusement park operator implemented the solution within weeks and gained real-time visibility into critical operational data across all its parks, enhancing safety measures and improving guest experiences.

Similarly, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has leveraged the new Advanced Analytics product to create real-time dashboards for all events. By tracking security guard patrol efficiency and medical incident response, MLSE has improved response times and created a safer environment for guests.

"Unlike traditional GSOC setups that can take years and significant resources, our platform is fully configurable and can be implemented in weeks," said Matt Dobrosevic. "It delivers rapid deployment and cost-effective results without requiring heavy resource investment."

About 24/7 Software

24/7 Software is a global leader in operations management software, serving the world's top venues, sports leagues, and entertainment organizations. Its innovative technology helps organizations excel in safety, security, facilities management, and the guest experience, backed by unparalleled support.

