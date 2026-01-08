NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS Partners with 24/7 Software To Launch Smart Stadium Solution

Partnership will support smarter facility operations for venues in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc . has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with U.S.-based facility management SaaS leader 24/7 Software, Inc .

This partnership will bring 24/7 Software's cloud-based platform, which supports smarter operations for stadiums, arenas and commercial facilities, to these markets.

The platform unifies incident management, lost and found, visitor requests and maintenance operations into one mobile-enabled system, giving teams real-time insights to improve efficiency, safety and visitor experiences.

Additionally, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS will propose integrations with existing information and communication technologies (ICT) infrastructure and services to deliver comprehensive solutions.

1. Background

The stadium market has expanded; as venues grow and become more multifunctional, the complexity of operational tasks has increased, making efficiency critical.

Many venues currently operate with disparate solutions, hindering optimization and data analysis, which leaves improvement efforts varied.

With labor shortages expected to worsen, there's a clear need to shift employees toward more high-value work through operational digitalization.

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, which has supported digital transformation in stadiums, arenas and hotels, will introduce 24/7 Software to further enhance operational efficiency.

2. Overview of 24/7 Software

24/7 Software is a venue management platform that venues across North America's major professional sports leagues trust. It's designed to support multi-venue and multi-vendor operational structures, allowing centralized management of the entire incident lifecycle.

Using a mobile app, staff can check and update incident statuses in real time, while the central control room monitors progress. APIs enable integration with external systems to automate incident detection and notification.

These features drive improvements in operational efficiency and guest experience by reducing incident response times by approximately 25%.

24/7 Software brings proven global best practices that can be adapted and localized to the unique needs of Japanese venues.

3. Future Development

Fighters Sports & Entertainment Co., Ltd., has already launched 24/7 Software at Es Con Field Hokkaido in Japan, achieving measurable improvements.

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS will help establish a localized support framework tailored to the needs of sports organizations and venue operators.

Beyond system implementation, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS will deliver comprehensive smart stadium solutions that integrate online ticketing, communication apps and ICT technologies.

The company plans to expand into arenas, commercial facilities and urban development projects, with broader Asian market expansion under consideration.

"We're thrilled to partner with NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS to bring our platform to these three markets that share our deep passion for sports and entertainment," Justin King, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, 24/7 Software, Inc., said. "As the global leader in venue operations technology, we've learned firsthand what world-class organizations need to create safe, efficient and exceptional experiences. Together with NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, we look forward to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance safety, elevate the guest experience and deliver Peace of Mind for the World's Greatest Properties™."

