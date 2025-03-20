24/7 Software Launches GlobalCommand to Revolutionize Global Security Operations Centers with Rapid, Scalable Implementation

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Software, a global leader in operations management software for venues and large-scale organizations, announces the launch of GlobalCommand, a groundbreaking platform that redefines how Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) are implemented across the leisure, sports, and entertainment industries. This innovative solution enables multi-venue organizations to establish centralized GSOCs in just weeks, transforming their operations with unparalleled efficiency and scalability.

Already trusted by renowned organizations, including Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, GlobalCommand will set a new standard for operational excellence in the leisure, sports, and entertainment industries.

Revolutionizing Global Security Operations Center Deployment

Traditional GSOC solutions require significant hardware, complex IT infrastructure, and large teams, often taking years and millions of dollars to implement. GlobalCommand disrupts this model with a configurable, real-time operational dashboard that can be implemented in weeks and integrates with existing venue systems, such as video management, weapons detection, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. By automating operations and delivering critical data, GlobalCommand allows organizations to make informed decisions without requiring extensive infrastructure or lengthy implementation.

"GlobalCommand is designed to revolutionize how venues operate at a global scale," said Matthew Dobrosevic, VP of Product, Integrations, and Analytics at 24/7 Software. "Our platform delivers unmatched ease of use and scalability, whether supporting Six Flags' 40+ parks, or SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. It bridges the gap between safety, security, facilities, and guest services, granting organizations global transparency and the power to act remotely to manage risk."

Scalable for All Venue Sizes

Although ideal for large, multi-venue organizations, GlobalCommand also benefits smaller organizations such as campuses and districts with multiple venues. Its scalability ensures real-time visibility, even with smaller teams.

"Venues with remote leadership are increasingly recognizing the value of a global dashboard like GlobalCommand," Dobrosevic added. "Operators can make faster, smarter decisions with real-time insights, regardless of their venue's size or location."

A Centralized Solution for Real-Time Operations

GlobalCommand consolidates data from multiple systems into centralized dashboards, allowing operators to monitor security, optimize guest experiences, and track facilities management—all in real time. Automated notifications keep key stakeholders informed of critical issues.

The platform's Global, Regional, and Facility-level dashboards aggregate data from venue systems, providing decision makers with actionable insights to improve efficiency and ensure safety.

"What sets GlobalCommand apart is its adaptability to venues of all sizes and industries," Dobrosevic emphasized. "Our scalable, user-friendly system meets the needs of both small teams managing a single campus and large organizations with multiple properties, making it the preferred solution for top names in sports, entertainment, and leisure."

For more information about GlobalCommand, visit www.247software.com .

About 24/7 Software

24/7 Software is the global leader in operations management software for the sports, entertainment, and leisure industries. Trusted by the world's greatest venues, 24/7 Software empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and ensure safety across their venues.

