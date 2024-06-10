2024 American Oncology Annual Meeting Concludes in Chicago, CANCER CASES SURGE IN WESTERN COUNTRIES, Cancer Driver Interception: Active Prevention Strategy to Reduce Disease Burden

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 edition of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Congress highlighted a concerning rise in cancer cases in Western countries. In the United States, cancer diagnoses have exceeded 2 million. This exponential growth, common to all Western countries, requires prevention focused on the investigation and monitoring of the physiopathological conditions that drive cancer, rather than early diagnosis, which saves many lives from cancer but doesn't prevent the disease.

Saverio Cinieri, President of the AIOM Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), raised: "High costs of cancer risk make healthcare systems unsustainable. As AIOM Foundation, we prioritize promoting healthy lifestyles and emphasizing Cancer Driver Interception, as the new frontier of active prevention."

Cancer Driver Interception: The New Frontier of Prevention

Developed by a spin-off of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the HELIXAFE protocol, using the Cancer Driver Inteception methodology, represents an active prevention strategy against conditions that can lead to cancer development.

Professor Adriana Albini, Head of the Cancer Prevention Working Group at AACR (American Association for Cancer Research), and Board Member of Bioscience Foundation, explained: "Carcinogenesis takes years. Initially, there are predisposing molecular conditions that, if intercepted and modified, can halt the process preventing the onset of the cancer. These conditions are now clearly studied and can be monitored with HELIXAFE protocol tests."

Dr. Giuseppe Mucci, President of Bioscience Foundation, outlined the main indicators of the prodromal conditions of cancer development that anticipate the early detection. "Genomic instability is the driver condition from which cancer originates and corresponds to the progressive accumulation of damages in the DNA that are not repaired by onco-suppressor genes. The macroenvironment, which promotes and accelerates the transformation from genomic instability to cancer, is assessable by the analysis of inflammatory signals that induce systemic inflammation, by the parameters that indicate the efficiency of the immune system and the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora."

Conclusions

The ASCO 2024 Congress delivered a clear message: to combat the cancer epidemic, it is essential to invest in active prevention strategies and correct unhealthy lifestyles. Research and innovation, such as the HELIXAFE protocol, are crucial tools to reduce the disease burden and improve public health.

BIOSCIENCE FOUNDATION

Dedicated to understanding the root causes of cancer and advocating for preventive strategies since 2005. Born from a collaboration with University of Rome Tor Vergata and located at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan. As an NGO whose mission is to shift the cancer prevention paradigm from early detection to Cancer Driver Interception, we aim to introduce methodologies and services globally to identify physiological conditions driving solid tumor development in symptom-free individuals. Leveraging our AI-based monitoring program, HELIXAFE, we screen for cancer driver conditions with high accuracy and sensitivity. We believe it will become a scientific preventive tool for all solid cancers, complementing healthy lifestyle recommendations.

