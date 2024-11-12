Zymo Research Fights Back Against Qiagen's Lawsuit, Asserts Antitrust Violations and Attempts to Stifle Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corporation (Zymo Research), a leader in innovative life science solutions, announced today that it has filed claims in the United District Court for the Central District of California against Qiagen GmbH (Qiagen) alleging that Qiagen has engaged in antitrust violations and improperly interfered with Zymo Research's contractual relations. These claims were filed as part of an amended response to a patent infringement lawsuit previously filed by Qiagen. In addition to asserting its claims for antitrust and interference, Zymo Research's amended response denies all of Qiagen's allegations of infringement.

Zymo Research believes that Qiagen's lawsuit is part of a larger strategy to misuse litigation as a tool to stifle innovation and delay the adoption of groundbreaking technologies that benefit the scientific and medical communities. By bringing its counterclaims, Zymo Research not only intends to vindicate its position in the lawsuit against Qiagen, but to shed light on the misuse of litigation as a weapon against technological progress.

"Qiagen's lawsuit was not brought in good faith and lacks merit. The scientific community deserves access to cutting-edge tools that foster growth and discovery, and we are committed to defending our breakthrough cfDNA technology and our contributions to the scientific community." said Dr. Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development.

About Zymo Research Corporation

Zymo Research, a private biotech company established in 1994 and headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global leader in innovative molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing reliable solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, NGS library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

Through scientific innovation, Zymo Research is committed to engineering sustainable biotech solutions that fundamentally change how life science research is conducted-- as demonstrated by their ambient temperature sample collection and transportation DNA/RNA Shield system, which eliminate cold chain logistics completely, thus reducing waste and the environmental footprint.

For more information visit www.zymoresearch.com

Note to Editors: Zymo Research's counterclaims in the legal proceedings allege that Qiagen's actions violate antitrust principles and interfere with Zymo Research's business relationships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg