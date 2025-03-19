Zymo Research Responds to Recent Court Ruling in Litigation with QIAGEN GmbH

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corporation acknowledges the recent ruling, on March 14, 2025, by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in the ongoing litigation with QIAGEN GmbH. The Court has denied QIAGEN's Partial Motion to Dismiss and, in the alternative, to stay certain counterclaims brought by Zymo Research, including claims of patent unenforceability and antitrust violations.

Zymo Research is pleased with the Court's ruling and expects that its antitrust claims will be further vindicated through discovery and trial.

"We appreciate the Court's decision, which allows Zymo to defend our innovations." said Dr. Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development.

Zymo Research remains confident in the novelty of its cfDNA MagicBead™ technology and looks forward to presenting its case as proceedings continue. This ruling reinforces Zymo Research's commitment to protecting scientific innovation and ensuring fair competition in the biotechnology sector. As proceedings continue, the company remains focused on delivering cutting-edge sample preparation technologies to the biomedical community worldwide.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges.

Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

In addition to its cutting-edge technologies, Zymo Research is committed to sustainability. By engineering environmentally friendly solutions, the company strives to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future through scientific innovation.

