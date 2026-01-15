zvoove Group Appoints Otto Lepikkö as Chief Operating Officer

MUNICH, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove Group, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, announces the appointment of Otto Lepikkö as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2026.

Otto Lepikkö, COO zvoove Group

Reporting directly to zvoove Group's CEO Oliver Muhr, Lepikkö joins the C-level leadership team. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing target operating models, spearheading efficiency initiatives and managing operating units. Furthermore, he will provide executive oversight for several major strategic projects aimed at expanding the Group's market-leading position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Otto Lepikkö to the leadership team," said Oliver Muhr, CEO zvoove Group. "Otto is a proven leader with a remarkable track record in scaling international operations and driving growth and profitability. His deep expertise in HCM- and payroll software and his experience in leading business transformation will be invaluable as we continue to refine our playbooks and accelerate our international growth."

Lepikkö brings extensive executive experience to the role, having previously served as Executive Vice President at Accountor, where he led an international business spanning seven countries and 1,700 employees, and as Group COO at Zalaris, overseeing operations and the overall business across nine countries. He is a specialist in large-scale transformation, automation of manual processes and driving efficiency in customer success. With a strong background in M&A, Lepikkö has successfully led the integration of over 20 acquisitions across multiple international markets.

"I am honored to join zvoove Group at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Otto Lepikkö. "Together with our international teams, I look forward to strengthening our operating models, scaling our platform efficiently, and enhancing the value we deliver to customers. By driving greater consistency, automation, and cross‑market alignment, we will further reinforce zvoove's position as the leading software and AI partner in our industries."

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,500 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 950 people at 25 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862561/zvoove.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722713/5719774/zvoove_Logo.jpg