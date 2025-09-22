zvoove strengthens position in the Dutch market with acquisition of Plan4Flex

MUNICH and 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, has acquired Plan4Flex, a specialized workforce management solution for the Dutch market. This move marks the next logical step in zvoove's growth strategy to provide best in class front-to-back solutions serving the temporary staffing industry.

Founded in 2009, Plan4Flex has established itself as a market leader in workforce management for staffing agencies with a strong focus on labor migrants. In 2023, 319,000 (35%) of the 912,000 temporary workers in the Netherlands were labor migrants – a segment of increasing significance within the staffing industry. With around 200 customers and a team of 34 employees, Plan4Flex offers tailored solutions for this market and has become a trusted partner for staffing agencies across the country.

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove, comments: "With Plan4Flex, we are continuing our growth path in the Netherlands and strengthening our focus on one of the most important segments of the staffing industry: labor migrants. Together with Nocore, Plan4Flex will allow us to offer unparalleled, integrated solutions that cover every aspect of the value chain for temporary staffing agencies. This acquisition is a milestone in our strategic expansion and will significantly enhance the benefits we bring to our customers."

Managing Partners of Plan4Flex, Dreann van den Akker and Wesley Lam, add: "Becoming part of zvoove marks an exciting new chapter for Plan4Flex. Our mission has always been to support staffing agencies with practical, reliable tools tailored to the specific needs of labor migrants. By joining forces with zvoove and working closely with its broad ecosystem of brands and solutions, we can further strengthen our offering and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"With the addition of Plan4Flex, zvoove's portfolio in the Netherlands becomes even more versatile," says Paul van den Bosch, CEO of Pivoton. "It allows staffing agencies to choose from complementary solutions that are all part of zvoove Netherlands. This broader offering reinforces zvoove's position as a trusted technology partner and helps agencies operate more efficiently in a competitive market."

The acquisition underlines zvoove's commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and customer value creation in the Dutch market and beyond. The signing has been completed, with closing expected in the next two weeks.

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,000 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 21 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 880 people at 24 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About Plan4Flex

Plan4Flex is a Dutch software provider specialized in mid-office solutions for staffing agencies. Since 2009, the company has been supporting around 200 clients with practical, reliable tools tailored to the needs of temporary workers and labor migrants.

With a dedicated team of 34 experts, Plan4Flex combines innovation with ease of use, enabling organizations to work more efficiently and better support their employees. Plan4Flex offers a comprehensive Workforce Management System that fully integrates and optimizes work, housing, transportation, communication, working hours, and collective labor agreements. Every day, approximately 100,000 to 125,000 temporary workers use Plan4Flex for their daily work.

