zvoove Appoints Erik Olsson as CEO zvoove Spain & Latam

MUNICH and MADRID, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, announces the appointment of Erik Olsson as CEO zvoove Spain and Latam.

Erik Olsson CEO zvoove Spain and Latam

In his new role, Olsson will oversee the Spanish zvoove companies freematica and Nivel IV, with their respective CEOs Sandra Pertíñez Martínez and Guillermo Piñeiro Gómez reporting directly to him. Together, the three leaders and their teams will drive zvoove's growth in Spain and Latin America, both organically and through M&A activities, leveraging the significant potential in these regions.

zvoove is already the market leader in Spain, serving hundreds of customers in staffing, cleaning, and security. Under Olsson's leadership, the company will focus on developing new growth strategies, expanding its footprint across Spain and Latam, creating additional customer value, and fostering innovation in the markets.

Olsson brings extensive international leadership experience from technology-driven and customer-focused businesses. He has successfully led transformation programs, built high-performing teams, and implemented growth strategies in highly competitive markets.

Commenting on his decision to join zvoove, Olsson said: "What attracted me to zvoove is its combination of outstanding products, a strong people culture, and a bold vision for the future. I see huge potential in areas like AI and automation to further transform how we create value for our customers. Together with the amazing teams at freematica and Nivel IV, we have the opportunity to innovate, accelerate growth, and shape the future of our industry in Spain and Latin America. I bring passion, energy, and a can-do attitude, and I believe success is built on combining strategic insight with determined execution."

"We are delighted to welcome Erik to the zvoove leadership team," said Oliver Muhr, CEO zvoove. "His appointment underscores our strong commitment to Spain and Latin America. With him joining, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, scale our industry leading solutions and deliver even more value to our customers. With Erik's proven experience in growing companies across Europe and Latin America, he will play a pivotal role in realizing our vision for the region."

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,000 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 21 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 850 people at 23 locations across Europe and Latin America.

